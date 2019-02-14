Maintenance Repair & Operations (MRO) Market to Reach $660 Billion by 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for MRO is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 1.72 percent until 2020, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The scope of the MRO market lies in the shale gas processing equipment market, which includes compressors and pumps, heat exchangers, electrical machinery, and measuring and controlling devices.

APAC holds nearly 37 percent of the global MRO market and it is expected to sustain it until 2020. The fragmented MRO market in APAC and the MEA has presented a great opportunity for global integrators and distributors to penetrate the MRO market. Moreover, MRO sourcing in developed regions such as North America and Western Europe showcase increasing buyer maturity and willingness to partner with a supplier.

https://www.beroeinc.com/category-intelligence/maintenance-repair-and-operations-market

Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts can access this report on its recently launched market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE: live.beroeinc.com

The key driver for the MRO market globally is e-procurement, which offers a substantial solution to both the buyer and the seller by decreasing the paperwork, transactions, and manpower. Whereas the volatility in oil prices serves as a challenge to MRO buyers in establishing long-term plans and delays their engagement with MRO suppliers.

In developed regions such as North America and Western Europe, new players with IT capability entering into the MRO market providing MRO solutions are proving to be a threat to new entrants. In the emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa region, the local players are more dominant as they understand the locality and language of the region.

Key Findings:

Maximizing the use of automation in material handling equipment and managing the MRO stock levels in stores can help save 15 - 20 percent of the wasted production time while also improving production.

The major cost factors involving a global MRO model would be the material cost which contributes to about 55-65 percent of the total cost.

With oil prices streamlining slowly but steadily, the overall MRO market is gaining some positive traction, which augurs well for all its categories in the near future.

Most of the large MRO suppliers are well established industrial and electrical distributors/integrators who cater to a variety of other MRO segments with a large global footprint.

Fortune 500 companies with large MRO spend (above $ 30 -200 million per continent), standardize their operations at a regional/continental level.

-200 million per continent), standardize their operations at a regional/continental level. One upcoming MRO industry trend is the industrial vending machine, which is projected to reach at 80 thousand units at a revenue of $200 million by 2022.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

As manufacturers and their business practices evolve, the concept of MRO integrated supply is evolving into supply-chain-as-a-service or Enterprise MRO, which takes the needs of the entire organization into account and provides an end-to-end solution. Enterprise MRO can benefit asset-intensive manufacturers that are focused on driving productivity and efficiency through reliability.

The report also includes:

Market Analysis:

Global MRO Market Maturity

Global MRO Industry Trends

Global MRO Drivers and Constraints

Regional Market Outlook

Industry Outlook: MRO Affecting Factors

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Developed Markets

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Emerging Markets

Trending News in MRO(2017)

Supply Analysis:

Supply Market Outlook: Supply Trends and Insights

Key Global MRO Suppliers

Key Regional Suppliers: Service Portfolio

Key Global Supplier Profile

Supplier SWOT Analysis

Cost & Pricing Analysis:

Cost Structure Analysis

Cost Analysis and Expected Savings

Cost Break up: Should Cost Model

Pricing Analysis: Distributors' Margins by Product Category and Annual Spend

Pricing Analysis: Price Forecast

Procurement Best Practices:

Sourcing Models for MRO Services

Sourcing Models: Comparative Analysis

Sourcing Models: Pros and Cons

Pricing Models: Comparative Analysis

Engagement Model: Cross Industry Value Creation

Engagement Model: Mining Industry

Contract Management and Strategic Service Level Agreements

KPIs for MRO Distributors and Integrator

Upcoming Technology & Innovation

Internet of Things(IoT)

3D Printing

Industrial Vending Machine

About Beroe Inc.:

Beroe is the world's leading provider of procurement intelligence and supplier compliance solutions. We provide critical market information and analysis that enables companies to make smart sourcing decisions-leading to lower costs, greater profits and reduced risk. Beroe has been providing these services for more than 13 years and currently works with more than 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about Beroe Inc, please visit http://www.beroeinc.com

Media Contact:

Debobrata Hembram

debobrata.hembram@beroe-inc.com