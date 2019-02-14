Cymulate's 2018 Success Prompts New Executive Hires, Opening of US and UK Office

Breach and Attack Simulation company announces triple growth, widely expanding customer base, and key leadership hires.

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to new partnerships and rapid customer acquisition, Cymulate , the leading Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) platform, today announced triple growth in 2018, following strong performance the previous year.

With cyberattacks and hacking on the rise, enterprises have been increasingly dependent on cybertech innovators to protect their assets and data. Despite only entering the cybersecurity toolbox in 2017, BAS use has already seen rapid expansion and wide adoption. In 2018, Cymulate was recognized as a Cool Vendor in Application and Data Security by Gartner.*

"Rapid and increased growth in 2018 is a testimony to Cymulate's leading platform and team," says Eyal Wachsman, Co-Founder and CEO of Cymulate. "As attacks have increased in quality and sophistication, our customers have benefited from the ability to understand their cyber posture in just minutes. In the year ahead, we are expanding our services and strengthening our presence in the Americas and Europe, with a new US and UK office, respectively."

New Strategic Partnerships

Cymulate established several notable partnerships over the past year, including a technical integration with Tenable, Inc ., which enabled security teams to seamlessly view Tenable.io data from within Cymulate's platform. As well, Cymulate and Symantec announced an Attacker-Defender collaboration to share research into the latest email-based threats.

Innovations

In January 2018, an Endpoint Assessment Solution was added to the platform to help businesses protect themselves from hackers and malicious insiders who specifically target endpoints. Cymulate's Immediate Threat Assessment capabilities were also enhanced with an automated process based on the MITRE ATT&CK (Adversarial Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge) framework , to alert platform users of new threats and risk potential.

Cymulate's cyber-research unit, comprised of distinguished reverse engineers, penetration testers, and software engineers continued to find new vulnerabilities and exploits such as the Microsoft Logical Bug, which abuses the Online Video feature on Microsoft Word to execute malicious code (Read the press release here).

Leadership Expansion

Cymulate has expanded its leadership team to take the product to market at scale.

Sharon Nakash - COO. Nakash served in management and command positions (retired colonel) in the core of the technological and logistic branch (IDF). He has extensive experience in management, leadership, and system operations.

- COO. Nakash served in management and command positions (retired colonel) in the core of the technological and logistic branch (IDF). He has extensive experience in management, leadership, and system operations. Gily Netzer - CMO. Netzer brings over two decades of marketing experience in the cyber security industry at publicly traded large enterprises, and startups. Prior to joining Cymulate she served as a VP Marketing at Illusive Networks, a Team8 company, and formerly as Regional Marketing Director with Symantec.

- CMO. Netzer brings over two decades of marketing experience in the cyber security industry at publicly traded large enterprises, and startups. Prior to joining Cymulate she served as a VP Marketing at Illusive Networks, a Team8 company, and formerly as Regional Marketing Director with Symantec. Eran Abramovitz - VP, Sales North America. Abramovitz joins Cymulate with vast experience in sales of cyber solutions both in startup companies and large corporations such as Microsoft.

- VP, Sales North America. Abramovitz joins Cymulate with vast experience in sales of cyber solutions both in startup companies and large corporations such as Microsoft. Timothy Ager - VP, Sales EMEA. Ager has held senior management roles at a number of cyber security companies for over 16 years. Most recently he ran the sales team at Osirium where he was responsible for significant growth of the company's privileged access solution.

- VP, Sales EMEA. Ager has held senior management roles at a number of cyber security companies for over 16 years. Most recently he ran the sales team at Osirium where he was responsible for significant growth of the company's privileged access solution. Yanai Zohar Lesser - VP, Finance. Zohar Lesser has extensive experience in leading global financial operations of fast growing dynamic environments, as well as over 10 years of Accounting experience. Prior to Cymulate, Zohar Lesser served as the Senior Director of global finance at Payoneer.

Awards and Industry Recognition

In addition to the recognition of being named a Gartner Cool Vendor* , Cymulate was distinguished in 2018 with the Gold Global Excellence Award from Info Security Products Guide, the Fortress Cyber Security Award, and Winner of the InfoSec Awards from the Cyber Defense Magazine.

*Gartner, Cool Vendors in Application and Data Security, 4 May 2018

NOTE:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cymulate

Cymulate helps companies to stay one step ahead of cyber attackers with a unique breach and attack simulation platform that empowers organizations with complex security solutions to safeguard their business-critical assets. By mimicking the myriad of strategies hackers deploy, the system allows businesses to assess their true preparedness to handle cyber security threats effectively. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com and register for a Free Trial .

Media Contact:

Leron Kornreich

leron@siliconvpr.com

+1-415-937-1724