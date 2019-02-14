Templafy Selected as One of Top Scale-Ups as Part of Tech5 2019

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Templafy , a global leader in enterprise template management and document creation announced today its selection as one of TNW and Ayden's top scale-ups as part of Tech5 2019.

Tech5 showcases the hottest young scale-ups in all European countries and Israel based on criteria like notable investment rounds, team growth, media coverage and overall social impact. The top-5 of each country is selected as part of the Tech5 and covered by and listed on TNW.

"We are very honored to be part of the Tech5 class of 2019," said Jesper Theill Eriksen, CEO of Templafy. "This not only validates all of the hard work we continue to do as a business, but it also reaffirms the strong impact we're making for our customers with the goal of solving document anarchy for all."

Templafy Co-Founder, Christian Lund, adds, "We're thrilled to be recognized as a top scale-up. Our product and people have proven to be valuable players in the enterprise SaaS space. Joining the Tech5 list is further confirmation that template management is a strong category."

In 2018 alone, Templafy more than tripled its revenue, raised an additional US$32 million and has now sold over 900K Templafy licenses worldwide. The Denmark-founded startup also won the grand prize as 'Startup of the Year' at the 2018 Nordic Startup Awards, proving to be a top player in the Nordic tech community.

Templafy will be attending the Tech5 Meetup on Founders Day, a day before the start of TNW Conference in Amsterdam, on May 8, 2019, where Tech5 alumni, top-tier investors, influencers, global press, and the 100 Tech5 companies will all come together to network and enjoy a full day of recognition and celebration.

About Templafy

Templafy brings custom company templates, brand assets, and best practice content together directly inside any office application, streamlining how users create on-brand and compliant documents, presentations, and emails. With Templafy, global businesses safeguard their brand integrity and increase productivity through a centrally governed, secure and easy to use platform.

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2014, Templafy's team leveraged more than 15 years of experience in template management and document automation to develop an enterprise cloud service solution which is now a global market leader within its category, validated by blue-chip enterprise customers on every continent.

For more information on Templafy's product and company, visit www.templafy.com , or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/3585015/ or Twitter: @templafy

