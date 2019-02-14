Smart Communications Adds Chief Customer Officer to Executive Team

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 TM , the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications, today announced it has appointed Neil Greathead as Chief Customer Officer. He will lead the customer success management, professional services, support and training teams in an effort to help customers more efficiently and effectively scale the conversation. Greathead brings to Smart Communications an exemplary track record of transforming customer success across a number of global software companies, including BMC Software and SAP.



"Neil has deep expertise in driving customer success, which is a key focus for Smart Communications, especially at such a critical time for the enterprises we serve," said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. "This is going to be a pivotal year in which more companies make tremendous progress in their digital transformation efforts and our customers will be in incredibly capable hands with Neil overseeing their progression toward more modern and meaningful customer communications."

Greathead joins Smart Communications during a time of exceptional momentum. In 2018 the company added a record number of new customers, expanded existing relationships, and delivered two major product releases, including adding Amazon Web Services as a deployment option. Smart Communications has also recently received numerous industry recognitions as a leading player in the customer communications space. In 2018 it was named a Leader in multiple categories by Aspire in its Customer Communications Management Leaderboard , and started 2019 by being recognized by Forrester in its Now Tech: Customer Communications Management report as the only large and mid-size vendor with a primary focus on both PaaS/SaaS and interactive .

"I am thrilled to be joining Smart Communications at such an exciting time, and I look forward to helping the company and, more specifically, its impressive and rapidly growing customer base as they continue to make remarkable strides toward improving customer communications," said Greathead. "Our mission is to ensure that our customers have the tools and support they need to be leaders in their industries and I can't wait to lead our teams in continuing to deliver on this promise."

Prior to his tenure at BMC and SAP, Greathead served in customer service and support roles at BEA and Sun Microsystems.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is the leading cloud-based platform for enterprise customer communications. As the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management, more than 350 global brands - many in the world's most highly regulated industries - rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartCOMMTM for Salesforce, and SmartDXTM. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.