Viridium Pacific Group Ltd.: Experion Signs Supply Agreement with British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Experion Biotechnologies, a licensed cultivation and processor under the Cannabis Act and a wholly owned subsidiary of Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. ('Viridium' or the 'Company') (TSXV: VIR) (OTC PINK: VIRFF) is pleased to announce it signed a supply agreement with the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ('BCLDB'). Experion will supply a variety of Adult-Use cannabis products throughout British Columbia through the BCLDB under the Citizen Stash brand. Experion has received its first PO from the BCLDB and is actively preparing the shipment. We will keep the market informed of product availability and future offerings with other provinces.

Jay Garnett, Viridium's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: 'We are excited to supply our home province with quality Adult-Use flower as we actively expand our distribution across Canada and develop our 'added value' product lines to further complement the Adult-Use market.'

Viridium also granted 400,000 options to its director, officers and employees at $0.78 expiring on February 13, 2022 vesting immediately.

About Viridium

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd. is a consumer wellness, medical and biotech innovation company based in British Columbia, and the parent company of operating subsidiaries involved in horticultural production, (Experion Biotechologies Inc.), medical product production (EFX Labs) property development (Fish Trap Ventures Ltd.), and human resource management (Stave Lake Services Ltd.). Experion Biotechnologies Inc., is a Health Canada licensed producer of cannabis, which operates in an 8,300 square-foot indoor facility outside of Mission, BC.

