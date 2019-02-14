Marijuanastox.com: Top 3 Cannabis Stocks Higher on Colombian Growth Story

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Colombia is just beginning to transform itself into a multi-billion-dollar cannabis producer for the pharmaceutical industry. In time, growers estimate that the country could capture as much as a fifth of a global market that could be worth $40 billion a year, according to Reuters.

"Colombia is wooing foreign investors, talking up its potential in the new era of peace as a resource-rich country with a business-friendly regulatory environment," noted The Globe and Mail. "Colombia has the ideal climate for cannabis, with the evenly split 12 hours of light and dark each day that the plant prefers, a pool of low-cost labor and easily-transferable expertise and infrastructure from a large cut-flower export business."

That could be quite beneficial to several cannabis stocks with exposure including Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM), Khiron Life Sciences Corporation (OTC: KHRNF) (TSX-V: KHRN), and PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTC: PHCEF)(TSX-V: PCLO).

Blueberries Medical Corp. (BBM), for example, just entered into a letter of intent for a joint venture with Harmony and Life S.A.S., operating as El Manantial medical centers.

Interesting to note, El Manantial is among the fastest growing networks of medical centers in Colombia, currently representing over 7,000 patients at this time. That number is expected to grow to 50,000 over the next three years, and could help position Blueberries for significant growth in an expanding Colombian cannabis product market.

In addition, the company has plans to build two Good Elaboration Practices-certified pharmacies to support the initiative. Blueberries and El Manantial will also develop a treatment-focused medical education program designed to assist physicians in prescribing cannabis-based treatment plans to patients.

"Our joint venture with El Manantial provides an outstanding opportunity for Blueberries to develop medical products and acquire patients in the Colombian market", stated CEO Christian Toro. "El Manantial is a respected leader in Colombia, and their focus on equitable access to medicine and patient care aligns with our goal of providing treatment to a broad spectrum of patients. The Joint Venture emphasizes communication with prescribing doctors and education of both doctors and patients which is expected to ensure that Blueberries is developing treatments that the medical community needs."

Khiron Life Sciences Corporation (KHRNF)(KHRN) was one of the first licensed medical cannabis companies in the country, owner of cultivation and production licenses for both low- and high-THC, which were awarded by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, and Ministry of Justice.

In recent weeks, the company announced a partnership with U.S.-based Dixie to create a full-line of cannabis infused products to the Latin American market. "By combining Dixie's market-ready portfolio of cannabis-infused products with Khiron's established footprint throughout Latin America, the companies aim to capture first-mover advantage and establish leadership in one of the world's fastest-growing cannabis markets. The agreement also creates a framework for the development of new products and brands tailored to Latin America, allowing Dixie and Khiron to take full advantage of opportunities resulting from cannabis legalization throughout the region," notes Khiron.

In addition, the company recently closed a previously-announced memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dayacann, holder of Chile's first medical cannabis cultivation license. This will help expand on Khiron's multi jurisdiction cultivation strategy, securing access to cannabis cultivation for the Company's use in Chile, participation in clinical trials, and access to commercialize products to meet the needs of a market of 1.8 million patients.

PharmaCielo Ltd. (PHCEF)(PCLO), a Canadian-based medical cannabis investor with operations in Colombia, announced they were granted a license for 10 CBD and THC strains under Colombia's national cultivar registry. The company can now proceed to commercial registration, production and sale of these strains within Colombia and export to global markets.

"Approval of these strains strengthens and confirms PharmaCielo's position as the leading producer in Colombia," said Federico Cock-Correa, President and CEO of PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. "Among those approved is an historic and unique CBD-dominant strain approved for commercial registration and sourced from the Colombian landrace strains held within our fuente semillera,1 the first and only one of its kind registered in Colombia."

