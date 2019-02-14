Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Red Pine Exploration, (TSXV: RPX), a gold exploration and development company operating in the prolific greenstone belt of Northern Ontario, announces further drill results at its Surluga Deposit. Drill highlights include 4.9 grams per tonne gold over 16.3 meters - true width, by a hole drilled in an exploration gap within the deposit and a confirmation drill hole that returned 1.9 grams per tonne over 38.5 meters including 5 grams per tonne over 8.7 meters true width.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which discusses the news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Red Pine" in the search box. Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, was recently interviewed in this "video" by David Morgan of the Morgan Report.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_gjvyhz2t/Red-Pine-Exploration-intersects-49-gpt-gold-over-163-metres-true-width-including-161-gpt-gold-over-27-metres-true-width-at-its-Wawa-Gold-Deposit-in-Ontario

The Surluga deposit is one of the company's two deposits on its Wawa Gold Project encompassing over 6,500 hectares of land located just 2 kilometers outside of the town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The Surluga Deposit currently hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.71 grams per tonne, using a 0.5 gram per tonne cut-off, contained within 19.82 million tonnes. The company previously issued a maiden resource for its second deposit, the Minto Mine South Deposit, in November 2018 of 100,000 ounces indicated and inferred, using a 3.5 gram per tonne cut-off.

The diamond drill program conducted from July 2018 to early January 2019, targeted strategic areas in the Surluga Deposit where geological modelling suggested that high-grade mineralization could be discovered. These results are part of an ongoing drill program that will be included in a revised 43-101 resource estimate for the Surluga Deposit expected to be issued in Q2 2019.

To date, the company has completed over 59,000 meters of drilling and made 4 discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit, with further assay results still pending for the remaining 40 holes completed in the Surluga Deposit.

Red Pine's infill drilling program is intersecting wide zones of high-grade mineralization, not included in the present resource. Drilling results to date support the potential for the Surluga Deposit to host a higher-grade gold resource, accessible using the existing underground developments of the Surluga Mine. Recent drilling is also confirming that additional gold zones exist below the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) and that higher-grade mineralization can be found in those gold zones.

The program's aim is to shift the 43-101 resource from a low-grade open-pit to a higher-grade underground resource that can use existing infrastructure.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine stated: "The discovery of significant mineralization in exploration gaps of the Surluga Deposit validates our model that significant zones of gold mineralization remain to be discovered and quantified. The addition of these discoveries has the potential to add higher-grade ounces to the Surluga Deposit, accessible by the historical underground workings of the Surluga Mine. We expect pending results from the remainder of our infill drilling program to fall in line with what we've observed so far, and we're on track to issue a revised NI 43-101 for Surluga in Q2 2019."

For more information, please visit the company's website www.redpineexp.com, or contact Quentin Yarie, President & CEO at 416-364-7024, or email qyarie@redpineexp.com. Investor relations is handled by Mia Boiridy, who can be contacted at 416-364-7024, or by email at mboiridy@redpineexp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42839