Under the circumstances, venturing into production was a natural move for Cannabis Strategic Ventures. With the industry growing and the legal landscape looking friendlier than ever, the company is preparing to break ground on a major new cannabis cultivation site.

"Establishing the NUGS Farm and securing these licenses are significant milestones for Cannabis Strategic Ventures," said Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures. "As the cannabis industry expands, and as we work to make cannabis legal on a federal level, Cannabis Strategic Ventures will be in position to touch on all areas of cannabis production."

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures is a Los Angeles based firm that incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis sector. The firm's NUGS brand experience provides mentorship and a range of essential services to emerging and existing cannabis consumer brands. The company recently completed a name and symbol change from Cascade Energy, Inc. Cannabis Strategic Ventures is publicly traded on the U.S. Over the Counter Market with the stock symbol NUGS. For more information, visit the company's website at www.CannabisStrategic.com.

