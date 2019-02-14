Intracom Telecom Launches New MW Radio for Ultra-Broadband Fixed Wireless Access Networks

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today the introduction of its new Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP) MW radio, WiBAS micro-BS for corporate and residential connectivity. The company will be displaying its uniquely featured product at its stand number 7B50, in hall 7, at MWC Barcelona, 25-28 February 2019.

Mobile operators and ISPs can now benefit from the new WiBAS micro-BS, an all-outdoor PtMP MW Base Station (BS) operating in the 28 GHz area-licensed band. This radio delivers state-of-the-art IP connectivity for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) networks and perfectly suits the operator needs for zero-footprint installations at hard-to-reach home and business subscriber locations.

Coupled with a compact omnidirectional antenna, it can be installed at the center of a village to serve any demanding subscriber within a large area footprint. Due to its small size the WiBAS micro-BS is not demanding heavy telecom infrastructures for the deployment. It combines sophisticated QoS capabilities with the robust and highly-efficient operation, whilst it is fully compatible with all available WiBAS Terminal Stations. It is worth mentioning that the WiBAS micro-BS radio is built based on the most advanced technology available in the market.

John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio, commented: "Committed to our goals to fulfil any requirement for broadband FWA of the highest quality in sub-urban and rural residential areas, we further expanded our MW portfolio with a new generation of Point-to-MultiPoint radio, which offers the highest capacity, convenience, performance and power-saving features in the market from a compact Base Station, while blending discreetly with the surrounding environment. This development reaffirms company's innovation and leadership in the PtMP systems while enabling our customers to offer their subscribers' superior quality and ultra-broadband services today."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it innovates in the 5G/4G wireless fronthaul, backhaul and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive portfolio of revenue-generating software solutions and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. The company also addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities and invests significantly in developing cutting-edge products and integrated solutions. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving more than 100 renowned customers in over 70 countries. Its subsidiaries span across Europe, Russia/CIS, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and North America. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com .