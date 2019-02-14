sprite-preloader
WKN: A116CH ISIN: GB00BLP5YB54 Ticker-Symbol: AY3 
14.02.2019 | 15:29
(3 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Atlantica Yield plc: Strategic Review Committee Formation


February 14, 2019 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY, "Atlantica"), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that on February 13, 2019, the board of directors of Atlantica formed a strategic review committee (the "Committee") with the purpose of evaluating a wide range of strategic alternatives available to the Company to optimize the value of the Company and to improve returns to shareholders. The Committee has been mandated to review a wide range of alternatives and to make proposals in this regard to the board of directors.

The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of the review of alternatives. There can be no assurance that a review of alternatives will result in any change or any other outcome.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

www.atlanticayield.com

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlanticayield.com

Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlanticayield.com

T +44 20 3499 0465


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)