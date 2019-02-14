In the United States alone, more than 1.4 million people survive sepsis each year. But for many survivors, the fight is far from over after recovery. According to Sepsis Alliance, up to 60% of sepsis survivors are left not only with physical challenges but mental and emotional challenges too. During Sepsis Survivor Week, Wolters Kluwer, Health is announcing its continued partnership with Sepsis Alliance and sepsis survivors to honor their experience by sharing their individual stories of survival and bringing awareness to the unseen mental, emotional and physical challenges many survivors face every day.

"As part of our mission, Wolters Kluwer is committed to helping increase the number of sepsis survivors, one patient at a time-helping clinicians identify signs of sepsis more quickly and accurately so that interventions lead to recovery," said Karen Kobelski, General Manager for Safety and Surveillance at Wolters Kluwer, Health. "By increasing awareness through Sepsis Survivor Week, and by supporting the Sepsis Coordinator Network, our partnership with Sepsis Alliance is an essential part of our efforts."

The Sepsis Coordinator Network provides its members with evidence-based, best-practice resources and guidance to identify and treat sepsis. Since its launch in May 2018, the network has grown to include over 1,500 healthcare professionals from more than 1,300 hospitals in all 50 states, covering more than 435,000 hospital beds.

"During Sepsis Survivor Week, we reflect on how one out of three of sepsis survivors are re-hospitalized within three months of the initial sepsis and we are reminded of the critical role of the Sepsis Coordinator Network," said Thomas Heymann, President and Executive Director of Sepsis Alliance. "The Network wouldn't be possible without the support of companies like Wolters Kluwer. Each new member of the Sepsis Coordinator Network signifies one more health provider who has made a commitment to improving sepsis care in their facility and for their patients."

The Sepsis Coordinator Network is led by experts in the field of nursing with critical experience in caring for sepsis patients. A complementary team of healthcare professionals from across the continuum of care serve as clinical advisors in specialized areas. They include physicians, pharmacists and mental health specialists, among others.

The Sepsis Coordinator Network was created by Sepsis Alliance, the leading sepsis organization in the U.S., working in all 50 states to save lives and reduce suffering by raising awareness of sepsis as a medical emergency. Since 2011, Sepsis Alliance has designated September as Sepsis Awareness Month to bring healthcare professionals and community members together in the fight against sepsis. For more information, please visit http://www.sepsis.org or @SepsisAlliance on Twitter.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer surveillance solutions or the Sepsis Coordinator Network, please visit http://www.pocadvisor.com or http://www.SepsisCoordinatorNetwork.org. Attendees at HIMSS19 are invited to visit Wolters Kluwer in Booth #1759 to learn about our Health solutions.

