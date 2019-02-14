Despite solar's explosive growth, the bloc is unlikely to meet its 20% clean energy target. Transport in particular remains a drag, with slow adoption rates for alternative fuels. Wind power supplanted hydro as Europe's largest renewable electricity source.The share of renewable power generation resources in the EU energy mix is on the rise - but not fast enough to meet urgent climate change mitigation goals. According to data released by the political bloc's statistics authority Eurostat, renewables in 2017 accounted for 17.5% of the energy consumed. That marked a slight increase from 17% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...