CellCube Announces $500,000 Sales Commitment from National Company Adds New Sales Team

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CELLCUBE ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS INC. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X) (Frankfurt: WKNA2JMG) is pleased to announce PowerHaz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. ("PowerHaz"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CellCube, just received approximately $500,000 in purchase order commitments from a national customer for engineered equipment with delivery late Q1 early Q2.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the growth of business from this particular client which has doubled year over year and the same rate of growth is planned for 2019," says EnerCube President, Brian Ricker. "PowerHaz provides top quality products and services to the forestry, mining, oil & gas (upstream/downstream/midstream) sectors that require a high safety rating for temporary power products and has developed expertise in designing and manufacturing such products that accomplish the job in a safe and secure manner."

Sales Team in Western Canada

Enercube Switchgear Systems Inc. ("Enercube") and PowerHaz, have added two "sales agencies" to its Western Canadian sales team. DC Design Ltd., based in Vancouver, will represent both Enercube and PowerHaz in British Columbia and Innovelec Ltd., a manufacturers agent to the electrical industry, will represent Enercube in Manitoba / Saskatchewan and PowerHaz for Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. https://www.innovelec.ca https://www.dcdesignltd.com/

"I've known Richard Champagne (DC Design) Kelsey Johnson and Bill Crackett (Innovelec) for over 25 years, they are very well respected within the electrical industry and share same passion for Enercube and Powerhaz as we do" says Brian Ricker President CEO Enercube, with the addition of DC Design and Innovelec we will be better positioned to focus on specific verticals in there respective trading areas - Utilities, Mining, Fertilizer, Pulp & Paper, Industrial and Renewables.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X, WKN A2JMGP) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now renamed Enerox GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube's other related subsidiaries are EnerCube Switchgear Systems and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. The Company has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage System solutions features 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a FB Modular 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

