Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Jiminex Inc. ("Jiminex" or the "Company") today announced a correction to its press release that was disseminated on January 31, 2019 (the "Initial Press Release"). The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated that the Company closed on a third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $232,000 through the issuance of 3,866,666 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares"), and had paid eligible finders a cash commission of $20,880 and 347,999 finder's warrants ("Finder Warrants") to acquire Common Shares. In fact, the Company raised gross proceeds of $325,000 through the issuance of 5,416,667 Common Shares, and paid eligible finders a cash commission of $29,250 and 487,500 Finder Warrants. The terms of the Offering remain the same as disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 22, 2018.

