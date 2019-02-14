AMPAC Fine Chemicals Expands And Focuses Executive Team

RANCHO CORDOVA, California, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPAC Fine Chemicals (AFC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Jeff Butler to the position of Vice President, Project Management and the expansion of Vice President Larry Zeagler's position as the Head of AFC's Operations in Petersburg, Virginia (AFC-VA).

Both are current employees of AFC. Dr. Jeff Butler joined AFC in 2011 as a Process Scientist, and Larry Zeagler came aboard in 2004 as a Project Director.

In his new role, Dr. Butler leads the Project Management department whose functions are to develop strong customer relationships and lead AFC's Integrated Project Teams in revenue forecasting, project placement, and execution across all AFC locations in California, Texas, and Virginia. Dr. Butler joined AFC in 2011 as a Process Scientist and has held technical leadership roles of increasing responsibility including leading new drug substance development projects, and commercial programs while also serving as the Key Relationship Manager for major customers.

"Jeff has been instrumental in the continued growth of AFC. His technical leadership coupled with his business acumen enable AFC's success as Jeff serves as a key member of my executive team," said Dr. Aslam Malik, President and CEO, AFC.

Larry brings over 40 years' experience in both bulk and pharmaceutical chemical businesses, with 15 years at AFC and prior positions with Honeywell and Celanese that include being the Plant Manager for Honeywell's Ireland API facility. In addition to his current responsibilities at AFC with Commercial Products and Legal & Contracts, Larry is now charged to grow AFC-VA into a world class enterprise and to further strengthen relationships with customers.

"Larry brings the skills and experience needed to provide focus and growth to our newest manufacturing enterprise," said Dr. Aslam Malik, President and CEO, AFC.

Jeff holds a PhD in Chemistry from the University of California, Davis and conducted his Post-Doctoral research in Chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin. Larry has a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State.

ABOUT AMPAC FINE CHEMICALS LLC

AFC is a U.S.-based company with demonstrated capabilities in process development, scale-up, and cGMP-compliant commercial production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and registered intermediates for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. AFC is a portfolio company of SK Holdings (South Korea) and serves as a strategic part of SK's growing pharmaceutical sector. AFC's specially engineered facilities and experienced staff allow AFC to safely produce highly energetic compounds at commercial scale. In addition, AFC's other technology platforms include production of highly potent compounds, continuous processes and industrial-scale chromatographic separation using simulated moving bed chromatography and Analytical Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry. AFC's operations are located in Rancho Cordova & El Dorado Hills CA, in La Porte, Texas and in Petersburg, VA. Additional information about us can be obtained by visiting our web site at www.ampacfinechemicals.com.

