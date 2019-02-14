LUND, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Immunovia AB today announced that Mats Grahn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Carnegie Healthcare Seminar 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

ROTH Capital's 31st Annual Investor Conference in Dana Point, CA, USA

March 17th- 19th, 2019

Vator Securities Unicorn Summit in Stockholm, Sweden

Thursday, March 21, 2019

For details, please check: https://immunovia.com/investors/calendar/

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber

Director of Investor Relations

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia's core technology platform, IMMray, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. (Source: www.immunovia.com)

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-march,c2741721

The following files are available for download: