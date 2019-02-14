Immunovia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Immunovia AB today announced that Mats Grahn, Chief Executive Officer, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:
Carnegie Healthcare Seminar 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
ROTH Capital's 31st Annual Investor Conference in Dana Point, CA, USA
March 17th- 19th, 2019
Vator Securities Unicorn Summit in Stockholm, Sweden
Thursday, March 21, 2019
About Immunovia
Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia's core technology platform, IMMray, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. (Source: www.immunovia.com)
Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.
