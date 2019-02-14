Euro Media Group Reinforce Its UK and European Outside Broadcast Activities With the Acquisition of Telegenic

Euro Media Group (EMG) has announced the acquisition of Telegenic, a major player in the UK and European Outside broadcasting Market

PARIS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegenic operates a fleet of 15 Outside Broadcast and Production trucks equipped with the most advanced technology available for HD and UHD HDR productions providing services to some of the world's leading sports, entertainment and music clients.

Telegenic recently opened offices in the USA and currently provide services to Sky and the PGA Tour.

This acquisition is part of the EMG's strategy to grow its business in the UK and Europe, as well as to expand its range of production capacities and services thus enabling the Group to better cover major events at a global level. EMG will rely on the experience and expertise of the current Telegenic management team to continue developing the business with the support of the Group.

Patrick van den Berg, co-CEO of EMG, said: "We are excited to welcome Telegenic and its very talented and respected team into the Euro Media Group.This acquisition fully fits within our international growth strategy, and particularly our ambition to consolidate our position in markets with strong potential. It also showcases our ability to attract successful companies into the Group as we look to grow our business. Our aim is to continue expanding in Europe and beyond through both autonomous growth and acquisitions while Telegenic's US activity will allow EMG to further extend its international presence."

Peter Bates and Terry James, Telegenic's key shareholders and senior management, said: "This is an exciting opportunity that will unlock the potential we have as a company to explore emerging technologies as the industry transitions to a new way of working. For over 20 years Telegenic have been synonymous with significant technology milestones, offering market leading innovation delivered by a highly talented and motivated team. By becoming part of EMG we can continue to build on the reputation we have for delivering excellence, operating alongside companies that share our passion, values and ambition."

About Euro Media Group:



Euro Media Group is a leading provider of broadcasting and audio-visual services within the European market. The Group combines unique know-how and world-renowned expertise to master the entire value chain from image creation to distribution. New-media driven, Euro Media Group is a valued partner for major international events, including sporting (Tour de France, Ryder Cup, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships and Formula One...), live shows (Eurovision, MTV Awards, BRIT Awards and Royal Events...) and entertainment-based shows (The Voice, Masterchef, the X-Factor...). Euro Media Group has a diverse range of studios and one of the largest fleet of mobile trucks in Europe.

