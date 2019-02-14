sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,81 Euro		+0,78
+1,73 %
WKN: 917029 ISIN: US3024451011 Ticker-Symbol: FL4 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,706
45,80
18:01
45,70
45,80
18:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
CHEMRING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHEMRING GROUP PLC1,686+2,93 %
COBHAM PLC1,256+0,20 %
FLIR SYSTEMS INC45,81+1,73 %
L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC184,24-0,07 %
SMITHS GROUP PLC16,65-1,13 %