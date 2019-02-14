The "Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The explosive detection equipment market will register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2023.
The rapid increase in the number of air passengers has resulted in significant changes in the standard operating procedure (SOP) of airport terminals to cater to the increased flow of traffic with minimum capacity constraints while ensuring zero lapse in security protocols.
Terror threats have augmented the level of security implemented at various checkpoints, resulting in the incorporation of advanced machinery to perform rapid scanning of personnel and baggage for explosives and other threats such as chemical weapons. Thus, the adoption of advanced automated scanning systems will significantly contribute to the global explosive detection equipment market during the forecast period.
Enhancement of service life due to effective maintenance
Prominent vendors are increasingly diversifying their business portfolio to include aftermarket services to cater to the potential of the existing market landscape. Such developments are expected to contribute to the growth of the global explosive detection equipment market during the forecast period.
Confidence breach due to sale of counterfeit products
The instances of widespread sales of counterfeit detectors to security agencies of various countries have reduced the confidence in hand-held products. The governments are restraining from procuring explosive detection equipment from foreign vendors, which is adversely affecting the global supply chain. Moreover, the low trust levels have reduced the number of contracts placed for such devices and has limited the growth opportunities for the global explosive detection equipment market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Chemring Group
- Cobham
- FLIR Systems
- L3 Technologies
- Smiths Group
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Hand-held detectors Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ground-mounted screeners Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Vehicle-mounted mobile detectors Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Middle East and Africa Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of wearable explosive detection equipment
- Emergence of laser spectroscopy detection technology
- Advent of AI tools in EDS
- Development of unmanned system-based detectors
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chemring Group
- Cobham
- FLIR Systems
- L3 Technologies
- Smiths Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mtjv55/global_explosive?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005591/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Homeland Defense, Airport Security