SignalFx: Hot Silicon Valley Tech Firm Grows in Krakow

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx, the leader in real-time cloud monitoring for infrastructure, microservices, and applications, is announcing the opening of a new Research, Development and Support Office in Krakow, Poland and the addition of Martin Burlinski, Head of Engineering, EMEA. The new Krakow facility will enable SignalFx to accelerate product development and provide broader global support for its customers.

"We were naturally attracted to Krakow not only because of its strong existing talent pool of world-class engineers but also its proximity to recent graduates from the city's many universities," said Leonid Igolnik, EVP Engineering for SignalFx. "We have an immediate need for engineers to become a core part of our company working side-by-side with our Silicon Valley and Research Triangle Park teams. With a global client base and the industry's only streaming analytics, NoSample architecture we need to continually push the boundaries of what's technically possible to operate in a real-time world."

SignalFx offers a highly differentiated and technically advanced monitoring platform optimized for today's increasingly complex cloud-native environments. It incorporates innovations like end-to-end streaming analytics that finds problems in real time, and a NoSample architecture based distributed tracing solution that observes every single transaction and isolates all outliers instead of just a small subset. Innovations such as these help developers rapidly spot issues and initiate fixes before they impact customers.

"It's critical that our customer service meets the real-time demands businesses face," said Matt Stone, Director Global Technical Support, SignalFx. "Our new Krakow facility dramatically expands our time zone coverage, supporting our rapidly growing EMEA and APAC markets, and takes us toward a 24/7 model."

"We are opening an office in Krakow that will not only do cutting-edge work but also will evoke the cool look and feel of what you might find in California," said Burlinski. "Our engineers will feel immersed both in the work and culture of Silicon Valley."

Mr. Burlinski brings experience from building some of the largest business-to-business software-as-a-service products in the world with companies like Taleo and Oracle and has extensive product development experience in Canada, Silicon Valley and Poland. Most recently at Oracle, Mr. Burlinski grew the Krakow office from a small team to a sizable multi-disciplinary organization.

About SignalFx

SignalFx is the only real-time cloud monitoring platform for infrastructure, microservices, and applications. The platform collects metrics and traces across every component in your cloud environment, replacing traditional point tools with a single integrated solution that works across the stack. SignalFx is built on a massively scalable streaming architecture that applies advanced predictive analytics for real-time problem detection. With its NoSample distributed tracing capabilities, SignalFx reliably monitors all transactions across microservices, accurately identifying all anomalies. And through data-science-powered directed troubleshooting SignalFx guides the operator to find the root cause of issues in seconds. SignalFx is used by leading enterprises across high tech, financial services, consumer products, retail, communications, media, entertainment and web-scale players like Yelp, HubSpot, Acquia and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and General Catalyst.