Partner One Capital Completes the Acquisition of Assima

Partner One Capital has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Assima, the world's only software solution that spans across the entire digital adoption life-cycle: from initial training, to live assistance, to enterprise-wide collaboration. Assima maximizes user performance and minimizes errors for the world's largest corporations and governments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Partner One Capital has acquired all of the global assets of Assima as well as its 12 divisions worldwide.

For the past 20 years, Assima software has played a vital role in improving user adoption, user performance and increasing business efficiency for the largest and most demanding user environments. Assima's patented simulation cloning is the only software in the world that can create a life-like simulation of any system, resulting in faster, more effective training. Assima also provides proactive user assistance powered by artificial intelligence, taking world-leading organizations into a new era of productivity and success.

The world's largest organizations, including the leading banks and healthcare providers, trust Assima's proprietary technology and machine-learning expertise to deliver innovative digital adoption solutions.

"Our customers are under constant pressure to do things better, faster and more efficiently while keeping costs down," said Germain Bourgeois, Assima's COO. "We have been doing this longer than any of our competitors, no other company can offer the technology we offer and the results we provide to our customers and partners."

"We see Assima as the leader in the digital adoption market because of the completeness of its offering," said Jonathan Dionne of Partner One Capital. "Assima has a very strong track record of winning large enterprise accounts, and now with the strength of Partner One behind it, customers will greatly benefit. We are going to invest a lot of money to make sure Assima remains the leader."

About Assima

About Partner One Capital

Partner One Capital is a private investment firm which owns some of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in the world. In business for over 23 years, Partner One Capital focuses on the acquisition of enterprise software solutions that cater to the needs of major corporations and governments. Over 1000 of the world's largest organizations rely on Partner One software for their most critical operations and to safeguard their most valuable data.

