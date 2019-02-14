A well-known customer intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent free supplement on building a strong social media monitoring strategy. Social media monitoring involves the use of social media channels to track, gather and mine the information and data that are valuable to the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005496/en/

Best practices for social media monitoring (Graphic: Business Wire)

Today most top companies have scaled their businesses on a global scale, making it extremely important for them to stay relevant even in international markets. Listening to customers in different markets is one of the most important elements of an international branding strategy, but it is often the one that is most overlooked. This is a big mistake as customers in different regions may have very different perceptions of a brand. Organizations need to gauge customer feedback to identify branding deficiencies and rectify them. Social media monitoring is used to collect and mine data, especially by organizations seeking customer intelligence to determine current industry trends.

An effective social media monitoring strategy requires a long-term focus and a filtering system that can only be perfected through continuous improvement. Get in touch with our experts to learn more.

Best practices for social media monitoring:

Identify the networks to target

One of the most basic steps involved in social media monitoring is knowing what media platforms to look at. Facebook and Twitter are certainly two social networks that most businesses would want to monitor. Besides this, organizations may also want to monitor networks like Reddit, Instagram, and Pinterest, depending on the industry that they operate in.

Request for more information and choose the right social media monitoring strategies for your business with our solutions.

Compare feedback against branding strategy

Rather than focusing on whether or not the customers have positive views of the brand, companies should be focusing on whether that feedback indicates that their marketing strategies are working. It should be kept in mind that the branding goals are probably different in every country.

Tweak monitoring strategy

There is no one correct way to reduce the noise-signal ratio in social media monitoring. Your strategy can only be improved through trial and error. It is hence important to constantly evaluate the noise in your feed and identify ways to reduce them. For instance, you may stop monitoring specific competitors or keywords that are not ROI-worthy and may start monitoring other keywords that may bring generate higher quality leads.

Download the full supplementto read more

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005496/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us