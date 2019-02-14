Best in Beauty Combine Forces - SalonCentric, Professional Distribution Arm of L'Oréal USA, Confirms Partnership With bgX

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SalonCentric, L'Oréal USA'ssalon professional distribution operation, today announced that it has entered into a U.S. partnership with bgX, the beauty tech platform offering on-demand beauty services and one of the world's fastest retail ecommerce delivery platforms. This partnership will provide SalonCentric with expanded distribution of salon professional products within New York, LA and Las Vegas, with a further 40 cities in the United States.

Beauty services app bgX brings top beauty salons to the homes or workplaces of consumers within 30 minutes, thanks to its partnership with Uber. The service evolves the way salons engage with urban customers to cater for their increasing need for instant-response premium salon services, which includes retail products. bgX is the first beauty tech company in the world to build and launch a truly 'on demand' fully automated platform that connects customers to stylists and retail products at top US salons.

The new partnership helps drive new revenue streams for the local salon whilst driving market growth through ecommerce. This is one of the fastest platforms, enabling the consumer to purchase and receive products within 30 minutes.

Co-Founder and CEO of bgX Ali Rafisays: "Very excited to work with L'Oréal and SalonCentric integrating our platform with the global giants to offer the world's fastest ecomm platform and lead platform for the on-demand beauty service in the U.S. market. It is an honour to be working with a team representing so many U.S. salons."

Bertrand Fontaine President of SalonCentric comments: "bgX enables brick-and-mortar salons to meet the growing requests for in-home salon services. Not only does the platform make it easier than ever to connect with licensed beauty professionals, but their pioneering partnership with Uber has a qualified professional arriving at a client's home within 30 minutes. By partnering with bgX, we ensure clients access to the best available stylists throughout the country."

"We are excited to see our partnership with bgX expanding into the US. A collaboration like this allows Uber for Business to power the bgX consumer on-demand beauty services across the States faster than ever before. We built our platform to help businesses grow and bgx continues to do so," says Michael Goodwin, Head of Business Development, Uber for Business.