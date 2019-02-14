Best in Beauty Combine Forces - Beauty Giant L'Oréal Confirms Partnership With bgX

DUBAI, UAE, February 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

L'Oréal Middle East, a subsidiary of L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty company, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with bgX, the beauty tech platform offering on-demand beauty services and the world's fastest retail ecommerce delivery platform. This partnership will provide L'Oréal with expanded distribution coverage of salon professional products starting with Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Beauty services app bgX has launched in London, Paris, Dubai and the US bringing top beauty salons to the homes or workplaces of consumers within 30 minutes, thanks to its partnership with Uber . The service evolves the way salons engage with urban customers to cater for their increasing need for instant response premium services including retail products. bgX is the first beauty tech company in the world to launch a truly 'on demand' fully automated platform that connects customers to stylists and retail products at top UAE salons.

The new partnership helps drive new revenue streams for the local salon whilst enabling market growth through e-commerce. This is the fastest platform enabling the consumer to purchase and receive products within 30mins.

Co-Founder and CEO of bgX Ali Rafi says: "We are very excited to work with L'OréalMiddle East once again. Integrating our bgX platform with the global giants to offer the world's fastest ecomm platform and lead platform for the on-demand beauty service in this market makes absolute sense. It is an honour to be working with a team that represents so many UAE salons."

Theresa Assi, General Manager of L'Oréal Professional Products Division , comments: "We are very pleased to partner with bgX, opening professional beauty experts to new customers. With salon visits in decline, bgX is able to bridge this challenge by connecting consumers to their favourite beauty salons in the comfort and convenience of their own home. Their e-commerce feature will enable everyone to purchase any professional product at the click of a button and have it delivered in less than 30 minutes."

"We are excited to see our partnership with bgX expanding. A collaboration like this allows Uber for Business to power the bgX consumer on-demand beauty services across the Middle East faster than ever before. We built our platform to help businesses grow and bgx continues to do so," says Michael Goodwin, Head of Business Development, Uber for Business.

For information on L'Oréal go to http://www.loreal.com or for bgX visit us.bgxme.com .