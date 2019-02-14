Prospect Co. Announcement: Notice Regarding Extraordinary Losses

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby gives notice as described below that it has recorded extraordinary losses in the third quarter consolidated financial statements of fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

In relation to the Stock Acquisition Rights issued by the Company and held by its subsidiary, losses on valuation were 895 million yen* due to declines in market prices, etc. Impairment losses of asset management business due to decline in profitability was 711 million yen. Along with 140 million yen of expenses related to the Special Investigation Committee on correction of previous years' accounts, total 1,748 million yen of extraordinary losses were recorded for the third quarter consolidated financial statements of fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

*The number of Stock Acquisition Rights were 1,440 at issue (December 21, 2015). There are 713 remaining as of February 14, 2019.

Company Name: Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative: President and CEO Masato Tabata

(Security Code: 3528 TSE 2nd Section)

Contact: Chief of General Affairs Ryosuke Tabei

(TEL: +03-3470-8411)

