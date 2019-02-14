Prospect Co. Announcement: Notice Regarding Revision of Dividend Forecast

ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospect Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby gives notice as described below that it was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 14, 2019 to revise the dividend forecast.

Note

1. Reasons for Revision

The Company considers the return of profits to shareholders as a critical matter for the management. The dividend policy is implemented based on the goal of ensuring sufficient retained earnings to support stable future growth, to respond to changes in business environment, as well as to maintain stable and continuous dividend distributions.

However, as stated in today's announcement "Notice Regarding Extraordinary Losses", due to the extraordinary losses of 1,748 million yen recorded in the third quarter consolidated financial statements of fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the Company is expecting a substantial net loss for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. Therefore, the Company decided to revise the dividend forecast for the current term from "3 Yen" to "No dividend".

The Company expresses its sincerest apologies to its shareholders, as well as appreciation for their continued support. The Company is aiming to resume dividend distribution as soon as possible.

2. Contents of Revision



Annual dividend (JPY) End of 1st Quarter End of 2nd Quarter End of 3rd Quarter End of 4th Quarter Total Previous Forecast - - - 3.00 3.00 Revised Forecast - - - 0.00 0.00 Current Actual Result - - -



Previous Actual Result (fiscal year ending March 31, 2018) - - - 4.00 4.00

