Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Brainstorm Appoints Broadcast Management Group as Premium Reseller

Broadcast Management Group will be the First Premium Reseller in the USA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Brainstorm, leading manufacturer of real-time 3D graphics and virtual studio solutions, announces the appointment of Broadcast Management Group (BMG) as Premium Reseller, which significantly increases the company's commercial network for the US. Brainstorm and BMG already enjoy a successful relationship of more than two years, and this appointment reinforces both companies' commitment to further develop the real-time 3D graphics, augmented reality and virtual set markets in the US.

Brad Rumler of BrainStorm and Todd Mason of Broadcast Management Group



With offices in NYC, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC and Las Vegas, BMG's Consulting, Engineering and Integration division, headed by Dave Weiler, provides consulting, sales, installation, training, and Support & Maintenance for the complete Brainstorm product range. BMG's Creative Services Division owns and uses Brainstorm's InfinitySet for providing creative services and virtual set design for Brainstorm customers and final users.

According to Brad Rumler, Brainstorm's VP Sales, US & Canada "BMG has proven to be a successful company in promoting Brainstorm to a wider base of customers, in a variety of markets and applications, so becoming a Premium Reseller is the confirmation of both companies' great relationship and future together. We are sure they will become an essential part of Brainstorm's strategy in the US."

Most recently BMG installed a Brainstorm system for a major Financial OTT Network, and for the United States State Department. "We find Brainstorm a best of breed technology provider, with a product range that is not only technologically outstanding but also highly reliable for daily broadcast operation. Our customers will enjoy state-of-the-art technology to fulfill their increasingly higher expectations and content creation requirements," says Dave Weiler, Senior Vice President, Consulting, Engineering & Integration, Broadcast Management Group.

Brainstorm is celebrating in 2019 its 25th anniversary, proving that a specialist company can be outstanding in such a complex market by offering high-end solutions which are both very original in their concept and creativity as well as highly practical and differentiating for the day-to-day customer requirements.

About BMG

Broadcast Management Group is a global media company with five practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, engineering & integration, creative content development, long-term production staffing, and event management. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

About Brainstorm

Brainstorm is a 25-year-old specialist company dedicated to providing industry-leading real-time 3D graphics and virtual set solutions for broadcast, feature film production and corporate presentations. Brainstorm has more than 2,500 installations worldwide since its foundation in 1993, including many of the world's leading broadcasters plus numerous smaller and regional stations. www.brainstorm3d.com

For more information or high-resolution images please contact Amaya González press@brainstorm3d.com

