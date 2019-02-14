Coastal Credit Union Issues Largest-Ever Loyalty Bonus Special Dividend

$3.3 Million Payout Just Part of Overall Positive Financial Impact

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / This morning, Coastal Credit Union issued more than $3.3 million in special dividends to eligible members through its Loyalty Bonus program. The payout was shared among 63,500 members, making it Coastal's largest bonus dividend in terms of both dollars paid and number of recipients. This year's payout was a 35% increase over 2018.

The total Loyalty Bonus payout was based on Coastal's overall performance in 2018. Individual shares of the payout were then calculated based on each member's aggregate relationship (year-end loan balances plus average deposits) with Coastal, as well as their length of membership. Individual members received anywhere from $5.00 up to $300.

"It's important for us to remind people that there's a different business model out there that's designed to actually return value to its consumers rather than extract it from them." said Chuck Purvis, Coastal's President and CEO. "As a member-owned cooperative, we're in a unique position to both work to help our members improve their personal financial situation every day, and then share our financial success with them at the end of a profitable year. We aren't beholden to Wall Street investors, so we can focus on using our earnings however they will best benefit our members. One way we can do that is by returning some to the people who helped us earn it.'"

Over the past eight years, Coastal has returned $17.5 million to members as special dividends. The credit union also looks at the overall positive impact it has by saving money for members on their everyday financial needs.

"Loyalty Bonus is just part of how Coastal returns value to our members," said Joe Mecca, VP of Communication. "We've identified more than $32 million in member savings during 2018 by calculating the difference between our loan rates, deposit dividends and fees, compared to our competition, as well as the value of other incentives and programs we offered to members throughout the year."

About Coastal

Coastal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned, financial cooperative, offering a full range of financial products and services. Coastal was chartered on August 31, 1967 with the mission of fostering the credit union philosophy of "people helping people." Today, with $3.1 billion in assets, Coastal serves 257,000 members from 1,700 business partners and is among the leading financial institutions in North Carolina. Coastal operates 23 branches in central North Carolina and serves members in all 50 states through a network of 5,000 shared branches, 80,000 surcharge-free ATMs, mobile banking featuring mobile check deposit, and a robust offering of online services at www.COASTAL24.com. For more Coastal news, visit our online newsroom.

Ways Coastal saves members' money 2018 Savings* Loan Rates Refinancing Mortgages $1,030,000 Auto Refinance Savings Guarantee $104,800 Refinancing Auto Loans $1,612,800 Auto Loans $5,433,700 Home Equity Lines of Credit $845,300 Mortgages $957,800 Credit Card Balance Transfers $681,200 Credit Card Hurricane Relief Campaign $198,000 Deposit Dividends Go Green Checking $2,091,700 Money Market $2,786,200 Certificates $2,248,900 Health Savings Accounts $170,700 Fees Origination Fees on Mortgages $1,137,200 Mortgage Underwriting Fee $385,800 Bounce Guard/NSF Fee $847,100 Overdraft Forgiveness Program $3,401,100 Overdraft Transfer Fee $1,410,800 Other Eliminated Fees $279,400 Incentives Loyalty Bonus Dividends $3,394,900 Daymark Realty Member Savings $505,400 Join Days $107,500 Credit & Debit Card Bonus Incentives $81,500 Fast Lane at Coastal Credit Union Music Park $44,300 idAlly Identity Theft Recovery Services $2,277,200 Carolina Hurricanes Discounts $12,200 NCFC / NC Courage Discounts $8,800 Coastal Family Day $336,000 International Credit Union Day Food Truck Rodeo $14,100 Total Member Giveback $32,404,300

*Member Giveback is estimated by comparing the average interest and dividend rates of Coastal's loan and deposit product portfolios versus average local bank rates for similar products from external sources like bankrate.com and S&P Global. We also compared Coastal's fees to the advertised fees of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, BB&T, First Citizens and SunTrust. Additionally, we quantify the actual cash value of product incentives that Coastal offers to members.

