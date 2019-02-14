A renowned market intelligence solution provider, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest competitor analysis study for a medical devices company. The study highlights how the client was able to measure competitiveness in the global landscape and identify profitable markets to offer a differentiated set of products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005568/en/

Competitor analysis study for a medical devices company (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the recent technological advancements in the medical device industry, the companies in the medical device industry are facing difficulties to propel their business forward. This compels the medical device manufacturers to assess the performance and capabilities of their peer groups to make better business decisions. Competitor analysis helps medical device manufacturers to analyze the competitors in terms of market penetration and product developments to stay ahead of the competition.

Competitor analysis solution helps businesses to implement effective strategies to improve their competitive advantage in new market segments. Get in touch with our experts to know how we can support your organization in accessing your competitors and achieving better results.

The business challenge:The client is a leading player in the US medical device industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, the medical devices manufacturer is well-known for developing innovative medical devices and drugs. With the recent technological advancements in the medical device industry and the entry of new players, the client was facing fierce competition in the market. By leveraging competitor analysis solutions, the client wanted to identify long-term savings opportunities and areas for cost reduction to facilitate product design and development. Additionally, they wanted to gain comprehensive insights into their competitors' strengths and weaknesses to develop effective business plans.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Companies in the medical devices industry are seeking to enhance product prototyping, minimize operation costs, and be responsive to product developments to stay competitive in the market."

A competitor analysis solution can provide you with more insights into your competitors and target market. Request a free proposal and know how our competitor analysis solutions can help your business.

The solution offered: With the help of Infiniti's competitor analysis solutions, the medical devices firm gained deep insight into their competitors and target customers. This helped them develop a new business plan to market their products in the new segments. Moreover, the competitor analysis solution helped the medical devices company to magnify their competitive advantage by improving their speed-to-market. Altogether, by leveraging Infiniti's competitor analysis solution, they were able to improve their business performance

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis engagement helped the client to:

Enhance product prototyping and minimize operation costs

Analyze competitors in terms of market penetration and product developments

Wondering how your business can benefit from Infiniti's competitor analysis solutions? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti Research's competitor analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying profitable markets

Achieving higher market share and improving business performance

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Request a free proposal to know how our competitor analysis solutions can help you with the necessary insights.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005568/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us