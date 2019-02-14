RocketPMO's Shabbir Evershine Wins "Best Startup" Award for Management Consulting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Toronto is home to amazing startups in all verticals. One such tech entrepreneur who took the plunge in the startup world is Shabbir Evershine, Founder of RocketPMO in Toronto, Canada. His wife, Rashida Evershine and 2 kids were a constant source of motivation for him to start his business, and in May 2016 he quit his job at the Royal Bank of Canada, and opened the doors to RocketPMO, a boutique consulting firm specializing in the setup, implementation and maturity of agile Project Management Offices (PMO).

RocketPMO recently won a coveted "Best Startup" Award in Management Consulting category by Brown Buzz News (BBN). BBN touts itself as the platform that "celebrates success of brown folks in tech, business, arts, and politics across the globe." This award was presented to Shabbir Evershine in Toronto at a recent gala dinner. His wife, Rashida Evershine and children also joined him in the ceremony. Winners attended the gala from all verticals including other cities such as Chicago, Montreal, Vancouver, Karachi, Mumbai, London, Houston, and Los Angeles.

"I am extremely happy winning this prestigious award," said an ecstatic Mr. Evershine when asked to comment on stage, "I dedicate this to the countless, fearless leaders and mentors who guided me throughout my career."

"A lack of clear goals is the most common factor [37%] behind project failure," says Shabbir Evershine, quoting an industry statistic. The numbers are staggering. Based on research by Harvard Business Review, IT failure rates are estimated to be between 5-15 percent, accounting for a loss of $50-$150 billion per year in the United States alone. Most organizations have a 70 percent project failure rate as per 4PM, a leading research organization.

Mr. Evershine has had more than 16 years of work experience as an executive PMO leader with 3 Fortune 500 companies, the Government of Ontario, and a few startups. "Not all numbers are doom and gloom," argues Shabbir, "Increasing the competency level of the project managers, using a structured methodology and information system, and fiercely connected to strategy will benefit the project and the organization."

Shabbir Evershine was born in Karachi, Pakistan and is a self-declared "foodie, gallivanter, bibliophile and photographer" in addition to being a startup founder. "If not working on my startup or with my clients, you can see with discovering new restaurants or discovering new places", says Mr. Evershine, "Whatever your passion, just do it. The world will reciprocate. Money will follow. Dreams will become realities. Take the first step - today."

