Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their free supplement on the complete guide to predictive analytics. Today, several factors including the rise in computing power, the advent of Big Data Analytics, a deeper understanding of technology's value, and several other certain economic factors have joined forces to make predictive analytics a reality. This means by learning to leverage predictive analytics businesses can gain a competitive advantage in the market. It empowers business leaders to put data at the heart of their processes and business functions to gain insights into new profits streams, better ways to conduct the business, and ultimately lead the game. This downloadable supplement gives a comprehensive overview of how predictive analytics empowers business leaders to put data at the heart of their processes and business functions to gain insights into new profits streams.

According to analysts at Quantzig, "Predictive analytics has the potential to help businesses in fields such as healthcare, hospitality, retailing, and banking to manage staff, optimize inventories, and enhance customer engagement."

Steps to get started with predictive analytics

Gather the right data

Analytics helps in extracting insights from data, so it's essential to find the right type of data that are important to answer the question you are interested in. The more relevant and quality data you can get hold of, the better the insights you gain. This means companies can avoid irrelevant datasets but cannot afford to ignore out on relevant data as it results in inaccurate forecasts.



Devise a predictive analytics model

Leading organizations invest a lot of time in gathering the data, collating them, and nurturing them for analysis. But today, data collection and preparation is not an issue as businesses are increasingly investing in Hadoop, which makes it easy for them to access all important information on the go.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

