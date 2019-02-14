These new resources will also enable ABS to extend DTT coverage to the entire Afghan territory

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and Afghanistan Broadcasting System (ABS) have signed a multi-year, multi-transponder contract for video capacity on the EUTELSAT 53A satellite.

ABS will use EUTELSAT 53A's Ku-band resources over Central Asia to provide nationwide coverage for the launch of its new DTH platform, Oqaab HD+. This platform will be enriched in the coming months to carry a mix of national and premium international channels. The capacity will also enable ABS to extend its DTT network from Kabul to all other Afghan provinces by feeding DTT network head-ends.

Andi Wilmers, ABS's Chief Operating Officer said: "With our new teleport in Kabul, we provide better signal quality for the local broadcasters across Afghanistan at compelling terms. Eutelsat's resources over Afghanistan provide the needed signal strength so that people can receive all channels, even with a 45-cm satellite dish antenna. In 2019 we will offer enhanced services like Video on Demand (VOD) and other products to customers across the country."

Michel Azibert, Eutelsat's Chief Commercial and Development Director, added: "We are delighted to be supporting Afghanistan Broadcasting System in enriching the country's TV landscape. This contract consolidates our presence in Afghanistan, where we have been present since 2014 in partnership with the Ministry of Communications in the data field. It also highlights the ability of satellite to deliver immediate and ubiquitous coverage, as well as the growth opportunities in developing video markets."

About Afghanistan Broadcasting System

Founded in 2013, Afghanistan Broadcasting System (ABS) is the only licensed Afghan company to provide Digital Television (DTV) throughout Afghanistan and to facilitate the ITU mandated switchover from analog to digital broadcasting. Headquartered in Kabul, ABS has regional offices from which it will focus on rolling-out the DTT network and DTH service across the country. Through its branded Oqaab platform, ABS is offering a mix of Afghan and premium international TV channels in areas, where no terrestrial reception was offered before.

For more information about ABS visit www.abs.af

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Over 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

