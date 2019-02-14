Einladung zur INFICON Medien/Analystenkonferenz //Invitation to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference

Präsentation der Resultate für das vierte Quartal und das Geschäftsjahr 2018

Dienstag, 5. März 2019, 09:30 Uhr, Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zürich

Wir freuen uns, Sie an der INFICON Medien/Analystenkonferenz 2019 persönlich begrüssen zu dürfen. Bitte bestätigen Sie Ihre Teilnahme unter Angabe Ihrer Kontaktdaten bis zum 1. März 2019 per E-Mail an inficon@sensus.ch. Die Medien/Analystenkonferenz wird in Deutsch durchgeführt und weder übersetzt noch übertragen oder aufgezeichnet.

Am 5. März 2019 verschickt INFICON um 07:00 Uhr MEZ eine Medienmitteilung zu den Resultaten und publiziert die englischsprachige Präsentation und den englischsprachigen Geschäftsbericht 2018 im Bereich Investors der INFICON Website www.inficon.com (http://www.inficon.com/). Der Shortlink http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home (http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home) führt Sie direkt zu diesen Dokumenten.

Presentation of Q4 2018 and full year 2018 results

Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 09:30 a.m., Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich

We look forward to welcoming you to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference 2019. Please confirm your participation indicating your contact details by March 1, 2019 by e-mail to inficon@sensus.ch. Please note: The presentations at the live media/analyst conference will be held in German. The conference will neither be translated nor broadcast or archived.

On March 5, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on the results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals as well as the English-language Annual Report 2018 will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com (http://www.inficon.com/). You can also follow the shortened link http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home (http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home).

Ansprechpartner/Corporate contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com