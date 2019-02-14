Marijuana News TodayWe have big news coming out of Europe in the marijuana news today, as the European Union (EU) parliament voted on a resolution to encourage the adoption of medical marijuana regulation across the largest economic market in the world. (Source: "European Parliament Passes Cannabis Resolution, Joins WHO In Supporting Medical Marijuana," Forbes, February 13, 2019.)Now, before we get ahead of ourselves, there are some very important caveats.First of all, this is not an EU marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...