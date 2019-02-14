ShotSpotter Stock Likely to Gain on Multiple CatalystsThe rising number of crimes continue to pose threats to the safety and security of citizens. Advances in technology have helped curb some of these crimes, but a lot still needs to be done. There are a few players making giant strides in the public safety space, and investors stand to make handsome returns by investing in these companies.A case in point is ShotSpotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI), which is a leading provider of technology that detects gunshots. This helps authorities identify and respond to these incidents as quickly as possible.The company's flagship product "ShotSpotter Flex" accurately.

