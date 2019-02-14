Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 08, 2019 to February 13, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price

of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions

(EUR) Market (MIC Code) 08.02.2019 118,684 48.4182 5,746,466 XPAR 08.02.2019 4,341 48.4205 210,193 BATE 08.02.2019 45,830 48.4352 2,219,785 CHIX 08.02.2019 17,000 48.4400 823,480 TRQX 11.02.2019 74,404 48.7783 3,629,299 XPAR 11.02.2019 BATE 11.02.2019 7,092 48.8214 346,241 CHIX 11.02.2019 500 48.9050 24,453 TRQX 12.02.2019 53,066 49.0918 2,605,103 XPAR 12.02.2019 9,422 49.1058 462,674 BATE 12.02.2019 18,983 49.1057 932,174 CHIX 12.02.2019 TRQX 13.02.2019 50,947 48.9921 2,495,999 XPAR 13.02.2019 11,517 48.9929 564,251 BATE 13.02.2019 19,180 48.9946 939,716 CHIX 13.02.2019 TRQX Total 430,966 48.7274 20,999,834

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

