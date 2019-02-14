Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) and Rothschild Martin Maurel signed a new liquidity agreement that came into effect on February 13, 2019.

This new contract is drawn up following changes in the regulations governing liquidity contracts and complies with AMF Decision 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, applicable as from January 1, 2019.

It replaces the previous liquidity agreement signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel.

The trading platform on which transactions under the liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris.

It is specified that, pursuant to the provisions of the contract, the situations or conditions leading to its suspension or termination are as follows:

The execution of the Agreement is suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision. It is also suspended at the Issuer's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares giving entitlement to dividends before their detachment, for a period specified by the Issuer.

The contract may be terminated under the following conditions:

at any time by the Issuer, without notice

by the Animator with one month's notice.

As at February 13, 2019, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

50.000.000

0 share

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2018, Kering had nearly 35,000 employees and revenue of €13.7 billion.

www.kering.com

Twitter: @KeringGroup

LinkedIn: Kering

Instagram: @kering_official

YouTube: KeringGroup

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005736/en/

Contacts:

Press

Emilie Gargatte

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20

emilie.gargatte@kering.com

Marie de Montreynaud

+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53

marie.demontreynaud@kering.com



Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet

+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49

claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy

+33 (0)1 45 64 60 45

laura.levy@kering.com