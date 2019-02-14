How AP Performance Training Can Change Your Life

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Fitness gurus and health information are everywhere nowadays, unveiling new training exercises and diet techniques to help you achieve a healthier lifestyle. Sticking to routines and maintaining motivation to keep to strict diets is often a challenging task, however. Personalized training can help overcome these shortcomings, but many services today involve generic approaches.

Personalized training was originally the focus of division 1 NCAA athletes, bodybuilders, and professional athletes but has spilled into the mainstream. Personal programs can help motivate individuals to reach their peak performance and continue with workout regimens that they would otherwise not be able to sustain.

Despite the increased focus on more dynamic exercise plans, advances in nutrition and supplementation are some of the most overlooked and often underutilized components of performance training. Additionally, many online fitness programs lack the personalized approach that is necessary for people to achieve their goals and instead rely on a cookie-cutter template for participants.

Seeking out the right combination of a communicative and tailored training program also comes with its inherent challenges.

AP Performance is one of the leading peak performance training companies that provides specialized one-on-one training regimens emphasizing advanced physical training, customized nutrition programming, and supplementation guidance. Accepting clients from a variety of backgrounds, AP Performance has become a leader in personalized training for athletes and people looking to reach their highest level of fitness.

From Humble Origins to Successful Fitness Entrepreneur

AP Performance founder, Austin Paulsen, began his journey as a high school athlete who struggled to reach the type of muscle and athletic performance that he was striving for and felt compelled to change his lifestyle by restructuring how he approached fitness.

Growing up in the small town of Athol, Idaho, the reaction Austin received as the small guy in high school targeting an entrepreneurial life with a fitness company was unfavorable at best. However, his aspirations to help others to reach their goals was the driving motivation to continue on his path toward building a unique fitness brand.

"All through high school, I was a competitive athlete, and I could remember coaching camps for kids younger than me. I enjoyed helping hardworking individuals because it allowed me to make awesome relationships along their journey to a better version of themselves," Austin says.

Austin has continued many of his working relationships with his clients today and places a heavy emphasis on connecting personally with his clients - offering them weekly accountability checks, private Facebook groups, and 24/7 access to the AP Performance coaches. Maintaining consistent communication with his clients is a huge boon for the company's accountability with the people they work with.

Reaping the benefits of a personalized approach and comprehensive training program, AP Performance has ingratiated itself with division 1 NCAA athletes, professional bodybuilders, and other professional athletes. From coaching athletes to national level bodybuilding competition prep, AP Performance has established itself as a leading program for athletes of all types.

Austin appreciates those who have helped him reach the level where he is at today, citing his mentor, Cliff Wilson, as teaching him valuable lessons that he has transitioned into his own strategies working with athletes. Cliff Wilson is the leading coach in the natural bodybuilding space, owning over 100 pro cards and five overall championships in coaching under his belt. Austin takes pride in his mentorship and has implemented the same type of personal reciprocity with his own clients at AP Performance.

Some of the testimonials from clients demonstrate just how impactful AP Performance has been on their lives.

"What separates Austin and AP Performance from anyone else, is his passion behind his work, his pride that he takes in every single client, getting to know you in and out, know what you want to do. And that translates into successful clients," detailed one of his clients, Jeremy.

AP Performance is more than just a business. Their goal is to help people change their lives with the unique approach and the personal touch to make it worthwhile.

Optimizing Results With High-Quality Training

AP Performance focuses on customized training for client goals, nutrition programming, supplementation guidance, and accountability.

Participants are administered periodized training based on the targeted goals of the clients, whether they are for a particular sport or generalized health improvement hopes. Similarly, the AP Performance team understands how to mold nutritional regimens around their clients, including nutrient timing and macro strategies that circumvent the need to follow strict and often prohibitive diet efforts.

One of the areas that Austin addresses where there are numerous misconceptions is with supplements.

"There are a lot of supplements out there that are garbage but greatly marketed. We raise the level of performance with our athletes with the correct supplementation to maximize the increases in strength, muscle mass, recovery, and more," he says.

Supplements often carry a taboo narrative, deriving from their misguided marketing and general apprehension toward using them. Despite this, AP Performance works with their clients and removes the veil of misperception while emphasizing accountability in their program designs - something that is highly reassuring for many clients and augments their personalized experience. Austin is also the co-founder of EnduroSportOfficial - a company that will release a supplement line in early summer this year.

Motivating yourself to reach the level of fitness that you desire can be a convoluted task. Companies like AP Performance strive to provide you with all the resources that you need to change your life and achieve the goals that you aspire to achieve. No stringent diets or cookie-cutter templates, just a personal connection with one of the leading peak performance training companies today.

From humble origins to a company with a track record of successful clients, Austin's passion for fitness has enabled AP Performance to become a genuine personalized training experience in a sea of fitness alternatives.

