Cloudian HyperStore Named 2018 Product of the Year in Software-defined and Cloud Storage by Storage Magazine

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019platform. The awards are the latest honors for the company's limitlessly scalable, highly cost-effective solution, which provides the industry's best S3 compatibility and seamless data management across on-premises and public cloud environments.



2018 Software-defined and Cloud Storage Product of the Year

TechTarget's Storage magazine and SearchStorage.com named HyperStore 7 as the Gold winner in the Software-defined and Cloud Storage category of the 2018 Products of the Year Awards. The judging panel of analysts, consultants, users and TechTarget writers were "particularly impressed with [HyperStore's] functionality." In addition, the solution received high marks for innovation, value and ease of integration, use and manageability, enabling it to beat out ten other finalists, including several other object storage offerings.

Available as software or an integrated appliance, HyperStore enables users to store, protect and search data from a single storage pool, no matter where the data physically resides. As a result, customers can optimize cost, performance and data location for various data types to achieve the highest possible ROI while achieving consistently managed security and compliance.

2018-19 Best Hybrid Cloud Solution

In a further testament to the operational and cost efficiencies HyperStore delivers, The Cloud Awards program named HyperStore the Best Hybrid Cloud Solution for 2018-2019. The awards program is one of the longest-standing and most influential platforms for recognizing cloud offerings. Winners are chosen from hundreds of entries in various categories. HyperStore was singled out for top honors from a list of 13 finalists in its category.

The two latest Cloudian awards come on the heels of CRN naming the company one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Storage Vendors of the 2019 Cloud 100 , which highlights "the best of the best in cloud infrastructure, security, software, platforms and storage."

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with a hyperscale data fabric that lets customers store, find and protect data across the organization and around the globe. Cloudian data management solutions bring cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools, and the industry's most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .

U.S. Media Contact

Jordan Tewell

10Fold Communications

cloudian@10fold.com

415-666-6066

EMEA Media Contact

Emily Gallagher

Touchdown PR

cloudian@touchdownpr.com

+44 (0)1252 717040