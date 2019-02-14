Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2019) - Exro Technologies Inc. (CSE: XRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) is pleased to announce that it has developed its "Electric Gearbox" technology, which is derived from Exro's Dynamic Power Management (DPM) System. The Electric Gearbox brings material value to many applications, and was recently reviewed and validated by an independent qualified company ELEN-MECH Consulting Inc.

ELEN-MECH was founded by Constantin Pitis (the reviewer), who was previously employed by Powertech and BC Hydro and has performed reviews for the Canadian Standard Association (CSA). His 50 years of experience is unprecedented and in 2010 he received "Legend in Energy" Award at the World Energy Engineering Congress in Washington. Constantin Pitis reviewed Exro's technology and witnessed the system testing during a 2 day site inspection. The evaluation simulated Canadian Standards Association (CSA) testing and it was found that tests have been performed in full compliance to testing standards. Although not an official CSA approval, the report demonstrates that the technology is sustainable and has gone through the rigours of hard testing.

Torsten Broeer, PhD & Vice President of Engineering stated, "I am very excited to have reached this major milestone! This validation gives Exro the credibility to attract many new partners. It proves that our Electric Gearbox can improve our partners' products and it will have significant value in many markets." Discussions have been initiated with potential clients in small electric motor markets like e-bikes and scooters.

Concurrently, Exro will be collaborating with Potencia Industrial to integrate its technology into Potencia's electric motors. The partnership will be focused on converting traditional internal combustion engines in Mexico City's taxis to electric motors, as part of the mayor's initiative to green the city's taxi fleet.

Below are a few key statements from the evaluation report:

"Exro Technologies Inc. (Exro) developed a novel Electric Gearbox Concept (EGC) that enables electric motors to operate more efficiently in an extended range of their loading and speed, while mechanical components of the power train transmission (gearboxes) can be eliminated."

"…this novel concept eliminates the traditional use of mechanical gearboxes that are inserted between the motors and the applications (processes). In addition to the motor's capability to attain higher efficiency performances, the EGC may enable higher efficiency values of the power train (mechanical) system by eliminating mechanical power losses dissipated in mechanical gearboxes…."

Exro Technologies has continued to update its patent portfolio as new innovations have been developed. Jonathan Ritchey, Exro's Founder and Director states, "Our engineering team continues to innovate and is now focussed on product development based on our DPM technology. Further, we are building a strong portfolio of patents and other intellectual property to bring value to our shareholders. These patents will enhance the protection of our products as we move towards commercialization."

About Exro:

Exro offers the potential to accelerate the transition to clean energy by intelligently managing the efficiency and reliability of various power systems, including fuel-powered electric motors and generators, variable renewable energy sources, and energy storage in various applications such as EV and grid connected storage, which make up about half the worldwide market for electric power.

Exro's patented DPM (Dynamic Power Management) technology works for various energy systems, dynamically adapting input and output with the goal of achieving specific, measurable performance gains in applications ranging from electric cars, UAVs, pumps, ship drives, grid storage, industrial motors, vacuums and all other applications that require smart energy conversion. Please visit our website at www.exro.com.

