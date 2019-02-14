The "Biofabrication & Biomanufacturing Europe 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biofabrication and Biomanufacturing Europe 2019 brings together researchers from across various disciplines who are involved in the fabrication of functional, engineered tissue constructs.

This field is of great interest for generating in vitro physiological and disease models, for target identification and drug screening, and as potential organ replacements amongst other applications.

A multitude of fabrication approaches to generate tissue engineered constructs exist including photopolymerization, 3D-printing, stereolithography, multiphoton lithography as well as self-assembly approaches. While much progress has been made in generating functional tissues using both synthetic and natural materials, increasing throughput and tissue volume has been challenging.

This conference will focus on advanced techniques and approaches being used for biofabrication with a focus on potentially scalable technologies that will allow higher throughput manufacturing of functional tissues.

In addition to scientific presentations, this conference features exhibits with companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings into this field.

Agenda

Day 1 Thursday, 20 June 2019

08:00

Conference Registration, Materials Pick-Up, Morning Coffee and Pastries

08:45

John Hundley Slater Conference Chair

Chairman's Welcome and Introduction to the Conference

John Hundley Slater, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Delaware, United States of America

09:00

Gabor Forgacs Keynote Presentation

Tissue Engineering and Biofabrication Beyond Medicine

Gabor Forgacs, Professor, University of Missouri-Columbia; Scientific Founder, Organovo; CSO, Modern Meadow, United States of America



09:45

Amir A Zadpoor Keynote Presentation

Meta-Biomaterials

Amir A Zadpoor, Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Distinguished Professor, Chaired Professor of Biomaterials Tissue Biomechanics, Delft University of Technology (TUDelft), Netherlands



10:30

Morning Coffee Break and Networking

11:15

Microscopic Laser Photolithography for Designing In Situ Architectures in 3D Cell-Laden Hydrogels

Dror Seliktar, Associate Professor, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Israel



11:45

Biofabrication of Vascularized Tissues with Bioprinting

Heidi Declercq, Head of the Bioprint Facility and Tissue Engineering Group, Department of Human Structure and Repair, Universiteit Gent, Belgium



12:15

Y. Shrike Zhang Keynote Presentation

Putting 3D Bioprinting to the Use of Tissue Model Fabrication

Y. Shrike Zhang, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Associate Bioengineer, Division of Engineering in Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, United States of America



13:00

Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall and Poster Viewing

14:00

Tissue Manufacturing by Bioprinting: Challenges and Opportunities

Fabien Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer, Poietis, France



14:30

Soft Hybrid Units For the Biomanufacture of Tissues For Regenerative Medicine

Joo F. Mano, Professor Department of Chemistry, CICECO Aveiro Institute of Materials, University of Aveiro, Portugal



15:00

GE Healthcare Life Sciences3D Bioprinting and the Biologicalization of Medicine

William G Whitford, Strategic Solutions Leader Bioprocess, GE Healthcare Life Sciences



15:30

Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

16:00

AlleviThe Age of Allevi Applications

Ricky Solorzano, CEO, Allevi



16:30

Shulamit Levenberg Keynote Presentation

Engineering 3D Vascularized Tissue Constructs

Shulamit Levenberg, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Israel

17:00

Biofabrication of Self-Organizing Vascular Networks

Jeroen Rouwkema, Associate Professor, University of Twente, Netherlands



17:30

Aleksandr Ovsianikov Keynote Presentation

Title to be Confirmed.

Aleksandr Ovsianikov, Professor, Additive Manufacturing Technologies, Technische Universitt Wien, Austria

18:15

Networking Reception with Beer and Wine -- Meet Colleagues and Network with New Acquaintances

19:15

Close of Day 1 of the Conference

Day 2 Friday, 21 June 2019

08:00

Morning Coffee, Pastries and Networking

08:30

Engineering Airway Tubes via Guided Self-Assembly

Yan Yan Shery Huang, University Lecturer in Bioengineering, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom



09:00

Scale-Encompassing Vascular Models via Laser-Induced Hydrogel Degradation

John Hundley Slater, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Delaware, United States of America



09:45

Steven C. George Keynote Presentation

"Bone Marrow-on-a-Chip": A Strategy to Replicate Hematopoiesis and Cancer Cell Dormancy

Steven C. George, Professor and Chair, University of California, Davis, United States of America



10:30

Morning Coffee Break and Networking

11:00

Noah Malmstadt Keynote Presentation

Modular 3D Printed Microfluidic Systems: Design with Manufacturability in Mind

Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chem. Eng. Mat. Sci., University of Southern California, United States of America



11:45

Lorenzo Moroni Keynote Presentation

Biofabrication: from Rapid Prototyping to Bioprinting

Lorenzo Moroni, Professor, Biofabrication for Regenerative Medicine, Maastricht University, Netherlands



12:30

Biofabrication of Macroporous Constructs

Marcy Zenobi-Wong, Professor, ETH Zrich, Switzerland



13:00

Networking Lunch, Exhibit and Poster Viewing

14:00

Poster Awards

14:15

Jason Burdick Keynote Presentation

Engineered Hydrogels for 3D Printing Applications

Jason Burdick, Robert D Bent Professor, University of Pennsylvania, United States of America



15:00

Metabolic Cues Enhance Maturation of Human iPSC-derived Cardiomyocytes in a Cardiac Microphysiological System

Nathaniel Huebsch, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Washington University Saint Louis, United States of America



15:30

Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking

16:00

Bioengineering and Cell Reprogramming Approaches For the Generation of Advanced In vitro Neural Systems

Massimiliano Caiazzo, Assistant Professor, Utrecht University/University of Naples "Federico II", Netherlands



16:30

Mechano-Memory and Selection in Cancer

Shelly Peyton, Associate Professor, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, United States of America

17:00

Close of Day 2 of the Conference

