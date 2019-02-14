The "Biofabrication & Biomanufacturing Europe 2019" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biofabrication and Biomanufacturing Europe 2019 brings together researchers from across various disciplines who are involved in the fabrication of functional, engineered tissue constructs.
This field is of great interest for generating in vitro physiological and disease models, for target identification and drug screening, and as potential organ replacements amongst other applications.
A multitude of fabrication approaches to generate tissue engineered constructs exist including photopolymerization, 3D-printing, stereolithography, multiphoton lithography as well as self-assembly approaches. While much progress has been made in generating functional tissues using both synthetic and natural materials, increasing throughput and tissue volume has been challenging.
This conference will focus on advanced techniques and approaches being used for biofabrication with a focus on potentially scalable technologies that will allow higher throughput manufacturing of functional tissues.
In addition to scientific presentations, this conference features exhibits with companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings into this field.
Agenda
Day 1 Thursday, 20 June 2019
08:00
Conference Registration, Materials Pick-Up, Morning Coffee and Pastries
08:45
John Hundley Slater Conference Chair
- Chairman's Welcome and Introduction to the Conference
- John Hundley Slater, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Delaware, United States of America
09:00
Gabor Forgacs Keynote Presentation
- Tissue Engineering and Biofabrication Beyond Medicine
- Gabor Forgacs, Professor, University of Missouri-Columbia; Scientific Founder, Organovo; CSO, Modern Meadow, United States of America
09:45
Amir A Zadpoor Keynote Presentation
- Meta-Biomaterials
- Amir A Zadpoor, Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Distinguished Professor, Chaired Professor of Biomaterials Tissue Biomechanics, Delft University of Technology (TUDelft), Netherlands
10:30
Morning Coffee Break and Networking
11:15
- Microscopic Laser Photolithography for Designing In Situ Architectures in 3D Cell-Laden Hydrogels
- Dror Seliktar, Associate Professor, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Israel
11:45
- Biofabrication of Vascularized Tissues with Bioprinting
- Heidi Declercq, Head of the Bioprint Facility and Tissue Engineering Group, Department of Human Structure and Repair, Universiteit Gent, Belgium
12:15
Y. Shrike Zhang Keynote Presentation
- Putting 3D Bioprinting to the Use of Tissue Model Fabrication
- Y. Shrike Zhang, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Associate Bioengineer, Division of Engineering in Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, United States of America
13:00
Networking Lunch in the Exhibit Hall and Poster Viewing
14:00
- Tissue Manufacturing by Bioprinting: Challenges and Opportunities
- Fabien Guillemot, Chief Executive Officer, Poietis, France
14:30
- Soft Hybrid Units For the Biomanufacture of Tissues For Regenerative Medicine
- Joo F. Mano, Professor Department of Chemistry, CICECO Aveiro Institute of Materials, University of Aveiro, Portugal
15:00
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences3D Bioprinting and the Biologicalization of Medicine
- William G Whitford, Strategic Solutions Leader Bioprocess, GE Healthcare Life Sciences
15:30
Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
16:00
- AlleviThe Age of Allevi Applications
- Ricky Solorzano, CEO, Allevi
16:30
Shulamit Levenberg Keynote Presentation
- Engineering 3D Vascularized Tissue Constructs
- Shulamit Levenberg, Professor and Dean, Faculty of Biomedical Engineering, Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Israel
17:00
- Biofabrication of Self-Organizing Vascular Networks
- Jeroen Rouwkema, Associate Professor, University of Twente, Netherlands
17:30
Aleksandr Ovsianikov Keynote Presentation
- Title to be Confirmed.
- Aleksandr Ovsianikov, Professor, Additive Manufacturing Technologies, Technische Universitt Wien, Austria
18:15
Networking Reception with Beer and Wine -- Meet Colleagues and Network with New Acquaintances
19:15
Close of Day 1 of the Conference
Day 2 Friday, 21 June 2019
08:00
Morning Coffee, Pastries and Networking
08:30
- Engineering Airway Tubes via Guided Self-Assembly
- Yan Yan Shery Huang, University Lecturer in Bioengineering, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom
09:00
- Scale-Encompassing Vascular Models via Laser-Induced Hydrogel Degradation
- John Hundley Slater, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, University of Delaware, United States of America
09:45
Steven C. George Keynote Presentation
- "Bone Marrow-on-a-Chip": A Strategy to Replicate Hematopoiesis and Cancer Cell Dormancy
- Steven C. George, Professor and Chair, University of California, Davis, United States of America
10:30
Morning Coffee Break and Networking
11:00
Noah Malmstadt Keynote Presentation
- Modular 3D Printed Microfluidic Systems: Design with Manufacturability in Mind
- Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chem. Eng. Mat. Sci., University of Southern California, United States of America
11:45
Lorenzo Moroni Keynote Presentation
- Biofabrication: from Rapid Prototyping to Bioprinting
- Lorenzo Moroni, Professor, Biofabrication for Regenerative Medicine, Maastricht University, Netherlands
12:30
- Biofabrication of Macroporous Constructs
- Marcy Zenobi-Wong, Professor, ETH Zrich, Switzerland
13:00
Networking Lunch, Exhibit and Poster Viewing
14:00
Poster Awards
14:15
Jason Burdick Keynote Presentation
- Engineered Hydrogels for 3D Printing Applications
- Jason Burdick, Robert D Bent Professor, University of Pennsylvania, United States of America
15:00
- Metabolic Cues Enhance Maturation of Human iPSC-derived Cardiomyocytes in a Cardiac Microphysiological System
- Nathaniel Huebsch, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Washington University Saint Louis, United States of America
15:30
Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking
16:00
- Bioengineering and Cell Reprogramming Approaches For the Generation of Advanced In vitro Neural Systems
- Massimiliano Caiazzo, Assistant Professor, Utrecht University/University of Naples "Federico II", Netherlands
16:30
- Mechano-Memory and Selection in Cancer
- Shelly Peyton, Associate Professor, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, United States of America
17:00
Close of Day 2 of the Conference
