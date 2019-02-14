sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
117,24 Euro		-0,35
-0,30 %
WKN: 850598 ISIN: US1491231015 Ticker-Symbol: CAT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
117,42
117,54
21:02
117,43
117,54
21:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATLAS COPCO AB A23,28-0,04 %
CATERPILLAR INC117,24-0,30 %
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV9,346-0,89 %
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD21,70-0,91 %
KOMATSU LTD22,13+1,05 %
VOLVO AB B12,57-1,30 %