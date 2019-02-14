The "Construction Equipment Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction equipment market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period.

Residential construction contributed most of the construction equipment marker in Europe in 2017

The low interest rates and improving employment levels are considered favorable for the growth of residential construction as it leads to increased demand for housing. Therefore, the rising demand for new housing units un Europe will drive the market growth during our forecast period.

Improving employment level, low-interest rates, and growing refugee population

The increasing demand for new housing units in Europe will drive the growth of the construction equipment of Europe. Compact construction equipment such as backhoe loader, mini and excavators, medium-sized bull dozers and concrete mixer are the most used construction equipment for residential construction.

Shortage of semi-skilled and skilled workforce

Considering residential and commercial construction activities account for the majority of investment in the construction industry in Europe, any decline can cause significant growth impact in the overall European construction industry and construction equipment market in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

The construction equipment market in Europe is highly fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

AB Volvo

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Earthmovers Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Road equipment Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Concrete equipment Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Cranes Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Country comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2017-2022

UK Market size and forecast 2017-2022

France Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of telematics

Automation of construction equipment

Possibility of US-EU trade war

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f87z94/the_construction?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005811/en/

