The construction equipment market in Europe is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period.
Residential construction contributed most of the construction equipment marker in Europe in 2017
The low interest rates and improving employment levels are considered favorable for the growth of residential construction as it leads to increased demand for housing. Therefore, the rising demand for new housing units un Europe will drive the market growth during our forecast period.
Improving employment level, low-interest rates, and growing refugee population
The increasing demand for new housing units in Europe will drive the growth of the construction equipment of Europe. Compact construction equipment such as backhoe loader, mini and excavators, medium-sized bull dozers and concrete mixer are the most used construction equipment for residential construction.
Shortage of semi-skilled and skilled workforce
Considering residential and commercial construction activities account for the majority of investment in the construction industry in Europe, any decline can cause significant growth impact in the overall European construction industry and construction equipment market in Europe.
Competitive Landscape
The construction equipment market in Europe is highly fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- AB Volvo
- Atlas Copco
- Caterpillar
- CNH Industrial
- Hitachi Construction Machinery
- Komatsu
