Unique Foods Corp. (UPZS) Announces Corporate Updates

In 2019 Unique Foods Corp. will continue its growth in the consumable foods market by expanding its current brands & existing line of products, they will also expand through acquisitions of other food brands opportunities: PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's talk show "The Five" in 2018 and the new bite size gourmet treat was a big hit in retail. Signed a deal with a Pittsburgh based co-packer that can easily handle nationwide production; Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community" sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through TESTA Wines of the World. Recently engaged in very successful meetings and samplings of our 200+ food products with nationwide retails such as Taher Foods and Restaurant Depot; Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category and acquired a Michigan based hospital fundraising company. Currently JMS is at the UN in NYC for a 5 day Montessori school event where we will be acquiring many new fundraising opportunities; Unique Tap House "Always Tappin Something Different" has hosted numerous high profile parties for local and national government officials and events featuring great food and featuring celebrities from MMA & the NFL.

With the recent approval of our Reg A registration Unique Foods Corp. will be able to raise the necessary capital to: acquire an organic gluten free international pizza franchise; launch a line of frozen pizzas under the acquired pizza brand as well as the Unique Pizza label featuring Dr Reddy's active probiotic gourmet cheese; launch a line of high quality gourmet CBD food products under the Unique Foods label; expand and advertise our Unique foods products through our new Amazon accounts; purchase the building that our Jose Madrid Salsa manufacturing plant is located in and expand for more production and retail; We will upgrade the Florida based PopsyCakes co-packer with new chocolate enrober to increase the production output 20 times for the custom orders; produce large quantities of the newly created Unique individual custom packaging for single & 3-pack PopsyCakes and 36 pack PopsyBites; acquire a full inventory of our new line of Unique CBD Food products; Expand and open our custom 3000 sq foot brewery at our Unique Tap House in Murrieta CA location; Total shares issued and outstanding is approximately 139 million, with 89 million restricted and 36 million in the public float; 2018 year end financials out soon with $2 million plus in revenues and $600k in debt coming off the books.

James C. Vowler President & CEO of Unique Foods Corp. stated, "Over the years we have evolved into a very Unique & diverse food related company with three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products and we are in the process of acquiring other Unique Food related business. We realize that our current and future shareholders need and deserve constant information and updates and we invite you to follow us on are many social media platforms we use, the links are below"

About Unique Foods Corporation:

Unique Foods Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer (Unique Foods Brand Ambassador) & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has three wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Unique Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

