Synex International Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / For the six months ended December 31, 2018 ("Q2 2019"), revenue increased to $1,522,470 from $1,300,441 in the corresponding period in fiscal 2018 ("Q2 2018"). Electricity generation for the six months was above average whereas in Q2 2018 generation was at record lows. Electricity sales for Q2 2019 were $184,141 higher than in Q2 2018.

The net income for Q2 2019 was $21,710 as compared to the net loss of $391,611 for Q2 2018. The increase in net income for Q2 2019 as compared to the net loss for Q2 2018 is primarily due to higher electricity sales partly offset by lower engineering consulting revenue. Net income per share in Q2 2019 was $nil as compared to a net loss per share of $0.01 in Q2 2018.

The capital expenditures in respect of the development of run-of-river hydro projects in British Columbia for Q2 2019 was $63,223 as compared to $72,585 for Q2 2018. The Power Division was most active on the proposed 4.3MW Newcastle Creek Project (the "Newcastle Project") and 5MW McKelvie Creek Project (the "McKelvie Project").

At December 31, 2018, the Company had a cash balance of $375,694 as compared to $1,131,414 at June 30, 2018. The total loan principal outstanding to the Canadian Western Bank was $14,258,185 at December 31, 2018 as compared to $14,539,990 at June 30, 2018. Loans payable at December 31, 2018 included a current portion of $7,652,125 and a non-current portion of $6,606,060.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on January 11, 2019, the Supreme Court of British Columbia affirmed the Board, effective November 2nd, 2018 to be Tanya DeAngelis, Richard McGivern, Daniel J. Russell, Swami Sundarrajan, Cecilia Tam, and Danny Sgro.

The company is a run-of-river hydro developer, operator and engineering firm. The company wholly owns or has a proportionate interest in a net total 12 MW of operating facilities in British Columbia, and a Vancouver Island grid connection and utility carrying on business as Kyuquot Utility. The company also has 9.4 MW of construction ready run-of-river projects, and applications and land tenures on another 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150MW of installed Capacity in British Columbia.

