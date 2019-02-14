Quantum International Income Corp. Announces Voting Results of 2019 Annual Meeting

Approval of Name Change to Seven Aces Limited

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2019 / Quantum International Income Corp. ("Quantum" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:QIC) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("Shareholders") held on February 14, 2019 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, Shareholders authorized and approved all matters that were presented, as follows:

(i) re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

(ii) re-election of Chad Williams (Chair), Mr. Manu K. Skehri, Ms. Sheila Ogilvie-Harris, Mr. Peter Shippen, Chad Williams and Mr. Mark Lerohl to the board of directors of the Corporation;

(iii) re-approval of the stock option plan of the Corporation; and

(iv) approval to change the name of the Corporation from "Quantum International Income Corp." to "Seven Aces Limited".

Name Change to Seven Aces Limited

At the Meeting, the Shareholders approved a special resolution to authorize the board of directors to change the name of the Corporation from "Quantum International Income Corp." to "Seven Aces Limited". The Corporation is seeking to adopt the name "Seven Aces Limited" to better reflect the Corporation's current operations which are entirely gaming-related in nature following the acquisitions in the Georgia gaming market in October 2016. The name "Seven Aces Limited" more closely aligns the Corporation in the space which it currently operates, with the vision to build a diversified portfolio of world class gaming operations to create value for Shareholders.

The Corporation has notified the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of the proposed change of name. Subject to Exchange approval of the name change, it is expected that the Common Shares will commence trading on the Exchange under the new name and under the new stock symbol "ACES" at the opening of business two or three days subsequent to the effecting of the name change by the Corporation, subject to the receipt by the Exchange of the necessary documentation.

About the corporation

Quantum International Income Corp. is a gaming company. Quantum's vision is to build a diversified portfolio of world class gaming operations. The Corporation looks to enhance shareholder value by growing organically and through acquisitions. The Corporation has an active acquisition strategy with a particular focus on cash-flows and high margins. Currently, the Corporation is the largest route operator of skill-based gaming machines in the State of Georgia, United States of America.

More information about Quantum is available online at www.quantumincomecorp.com.

For further information please contact Quantum:

Manish Grigo

Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Tel. (416) 569-3292

manish@quantumincomecorp.com

Stephanie Lippa

Office Manager

Tel. (416) 477-3411

stephanie@quantumincomecorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Corporation's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Corporation believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the digital gaming terminals being fully-licensed by the Georgia Lottery Corporation, the continuation of the Corporation's consolidation strategy in the Georgia gaming market, the growing footprint of Quantum in the Georgia gaming market, generating value for the shareholders of the Corporation, the regulatory regime governing the business of Quantum in Georgia, the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, the ability to grow the business and generate stable distributions for shareholders, the availability of high growth, high margin opportunities, and the execution of the Corporation's business strategy.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the availability of opportunities to consolidate additional assets in the Georgia gaming market, the availability of investment opportunities on terms acceptable to the Corporation, the regulatory regime in the State of Georgia, the licensing regime governing the Georgia Lottery Corporation, the Company's ability to complete the Acquisition, the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Canadian dollar, and other internal and external factors disclosed in the most recent annual information form of the Corporation and other documents publicly filed by the Corporation. Although Quantum has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

