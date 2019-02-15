US$800 million Senior Notes due 2024 and US$300 million Senior Notes due 2022

Avolon Holdings Limited ("Avolon"), the international aircraft leasing company, announces the pricing of a private offering by its wholly owned subsidiary, Avolon Holdings Funding Limited, of US$800 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), at par.

Additionally, Avolon also announces the pricing of a private offering by its wholly owned subsidiary, Park Aerospace Holdings Limited, of US$300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% Senior Notes maturing 2022 at an offering price of 101.375%, plus accrued interest (the "2022 Notes", and together with the 2024 Notes, the "Notes") adding to a previous issue in January 2017 of US$1.75 billion of 5.25% notes maturing 2022 (the "Existing Park Notes") (together the "Offerings"). The 2022 Notes will be treated as a single series with, and have substantially the same terms as, the Existing Park Notes and are expected to be fungible with the Existing Park Notes.

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Avolon, and by certain of its subsidiaries.

The Offerings are expected to close on or about 1 March, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Avolon intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include the future repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

The Notes will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ENDS

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is the world's third largest aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 December 2018 of 971 aircraft.

Website: www.avolon.aero

Twitter: @avolon_aero

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including statements with respect to the closing by Avolon of the Offerings, which is subject to customary closing conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and all of which are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "will," "could," "should," "shall," "risk," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "plans," "predicts," "continues," "assumes," "positioned" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005970/en/

Contacts:

Ross O'Connor

Head of Investor Relations

roconnor@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5818

Emmet Moloney

Head of Communication

emoloney@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 556 4429

Jonathan Neilan

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

M: +353 86 231 4135