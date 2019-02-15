Jazwares Announces Partnership with Kellytoy for Russ Berrie Worldwide

Li'l Peepers : a beloved plush line for more than 20 years

Sunrise, FL, Feb. 14, 2019, a global leader in toys and licensing, announced today that its affiliate Zag Toys, LLC ("Zag Toys") formed a strategic partnership for their wholly owned brand Russ Berrie, with Kellytoy, an influential manufacturer and distributor of plush toys and pet products. This relationship will carry on the 50+ year legacy of the Russ Berrie brand, positioning it globally as the premier plush brand on retail shelves in Fall 2019.Kellytoy will market the Russ Berrie brand through its global distribution channels, which include almost every market segment."Working together with Kellytoy will maximize the Russ Berrie legacy," says Judd Zebersky, Jazwares CEO and President. "By leveraging Russ Berrie and its reputation for quality and commitment to "Make Someone Happy" with Kellytoy's global footprint we'll secure placement in retailers all around the world, putting Russ Berrie at the forefront of today's plush presence at retail."The companies will work closely on branding and product strategy to focus on both innovation and fan favorites. The Fall 2019 Russ Berrie line will feature, but not be limited to:

"This partnership with Jazwares couldn't be a better fit," says Kellytoy CEO Jonathan Kelly. "It's a win-win for both companies, as our customers are one and the same. Russ Berrie products are a leading brand with a great history and will complement our own plush toy lines; while our global distribution strength will enable the Russ Berrie brand to penetrate new markets."



About Jazwares LLC

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, collectibles, musical instruments, and consumer electronics. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into . high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Jazwares' mission is to entertain through the creation of innovative product. The company's portfolio features a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned brands along with leading global licenses, and includes acquisitions First Act, Russ Berrie, Applause, and Zag Toys. Alleghany Capital Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alleghany Corporation). For more information on Alleghany Capital Corporation, please visit www.alleghanycc.com



About Kellytoy

Kellytoy manufacturers a portfolio of award winning everyday and seasonal plush products that includes its best-selling Squishmallows, Kellybaby as well as a pet products line called Wags & Purrs. Over the past three decades, Kellytoy has positioned itself to meet the needs of its customers in mass market, gift/specialty/toy retailers, party and pet stores, supermarkets, discount stores, drug stores, amusement parks and even crane machines in arcades the world over. Kellytoy also makes products in collaboration with leading classic characters, including major licenses, as well as blockbuster theatrical franchises. www.kellytoy.com



