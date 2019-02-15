Barbara Angus appointed EY Global Tax Policy Leader

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the appointment of Barbara Angus to the role of EY Global Tax Policy Leader. The EY global tax policy network of professionals advises companies and engages with governments on the development and implementation of policy initiatives in more than 140 jurisdictions across the globe. Based in Washington, DC, Barbara will focus on engagement with key policymakers and clients globally.

Barbara was previously Chief Tax Counsel for the Committee on Ways and Means of the U.S. House of Representatives, where she played an integral role in the development of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), the most significant change to the US tax code in more than 30 years.

Kate Barton, EY Global Vice Chair - Tax, says:

"Today's shifting tax landscape requires new levels of agility and preparedness as countries around the world undertake tax reform. Barbara's deep knowledge of international tax law and direct hand in shaping the current US tax code give her a unique perspective to help clients comply with and apply the complexities of the laws in a rapidly changing global landscape. I'm thrilled to welcome Barbara back to EY at this time of incredible change."

Congressman Kevin Brady (R-TX), the lead Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, says:

"Few in Washington match Barbara's intelligence, leadership and work ethic. Her efforts changed history, helping us create a tax code that works for families and Main Street businesses. I am so thankful for her guidance and friendship these past three years and wish her all the best in this next chapter - she will be missed dearly by our Committee."

Barbara Angus, incoming EY Global Tax Policy Leader, says:

"Following US tax reform, as governments face revenue pressures in an ever-changing global economy, tax policy is being debated in jurisdictions around the world. It is critically important for companies to be actively engaged as developments play out across the countries where they do business. I am excited about the opportunity to be part of the global EY network, providing coordinated support to clients as they participate in the global tax policy dialogue and prepare for shifts in the global tax environment."

