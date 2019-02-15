Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument is traded ex dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
US0394831020 ADM ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND
