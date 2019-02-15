Year-end report January-December 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter

Revenue increased by 18.7% to €181.2m (€152.7m). Organic revenue grew by 13.6%.

Operating profit amounted to €7.5m (€7.8m), representing an operating margin of 4.1% (5.1%).

Net profit amounted to €3.9m (€9.2m), which represents a net profit margin of 2.2% (6.0%).

EBITDA increased by 11.0% to €16.2m (€14.6m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.9% (9.6%).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.9% to €17.6m (€14.8m), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7% (9.7%).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €8.7m (€17.3m).

Full Year

Revenue increased by 15.8% to €671.6m (€580.2m). Organic revenue grew by 13.5%.

Operating profit amounted to €29.4m (€28.8m), representing an operating margin of 4.4% (5.0%).

Net profit increased by 31.2% to €26.5m (€20.2m), which represents a net profit margin of 3.9% (3.5%).

EBITDA increased by 8.7% to €59.8m (€55.0m), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8.9% (9.5%).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.5% to €63.2m (€57.7m), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4% (9.9%).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €44.4m (€50.3m).

Basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) were €0.185 (€0.157).

Members increased by 185,000 to 1.2 million, the strongest growth ever.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend is paid for the financial year 2018, in line with dividend guidance.

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Growth FY 2018 FY 2017 Growth

Revenue 181.2 152.7 19% 671.6 580.2 16% Operating profit 7.5 7.8 -4% 29.4 28.8 2% Operating profit margin, % 4.1% 5.1%

4.4% 5.0%

Net profit 3.9 9.2 -58% 26.5 20.2 31% Net profit margin, % 2.2% 6.0%

3.9% 3.5%

Earnings per share, € 0.025 0.067 -63% 0.185 0.157 18% Diluted earnings per share, € 0.025 0.067 -63% 0.185 0.157 18%













EBITDA 16.2 14.6 11% 59.8 55.0 9% EBITDA margin, % 8.9% 9.6%

8.9% 9.5%



For definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures, refer to note 13.

This is information that Medicover AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 8.00 CET on 15 February 2019. This interim report and other information about Medicover, is available at medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2017, Medicover had revenue around €580 million and 15,900 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

Contact information

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +46-70-303-32-72

E-mail: hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/medicover/r/year-end-report-january-december-2018,c2741907

The following files are available for download: