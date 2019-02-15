Net Insight AB: Net Insight Year-end report January - December 2018

"Reorganization for growth increases efficiencies and strengthens link between development and market"





Fourth quarter 2018

Net sales amounted to SEK 106.4 (116.2)* million, a decrease of -8.4% year-on-year. In comparable currencies, the decrease was -13.5%.

Operating earnings amounted to SEK -60.4 (0.7)* million, corresponding to an operating margin of -56.7% (0.6).

Excluding items affecting comparability of SEK -38.6 (-) million, operating earnings was SEK -21.8 (0.7) million.

Net income was SEK -47.9 (-3.4)* million. Financial net was positively affected by SEK 0.2 (1.7) million for revaluation of synthetic options.

Earnings per share, diluted and basic, was SEK -0.13 (-0.01).

Total cash flow was SEK -18.5 (-19.5) million.

January - December 2018

Net sales amounted to SEK 451.6 (427.0)* million, an increase of 5.8%. In comparable currencies, the increase was 1.9%.

Operating earnings amounted to SEK -75.1 (-7.5)* million, corresponding to an operating margin of -16.6% (-1.8).

Excluding items affecting comparability of SEK -48.3 (-0.9) million, operating earnings was SEK -26.8 (-6.6) million.

Net income was SEK -58.2 (3.5)* million. Financial net was positively affected by SEK 2.6 (14.5) million for revaluation of synthetic options.

Earnings per share, diluted and basic, was SEK -0.15 (0.01).

Total cash flow was SEK -85.5 (-36.8) million.

The full Year-end report 2018 can be found on netinsight.net

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, VD Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 am CET on February 15, 2019.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight

LinkedIn: @Net Insight, www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/

Attachment